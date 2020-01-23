Hemp & CBD China (HCC) Presents the 520 Asia Industrial Hemp Summit & Exhibition, to be Held in Kunming in May 2020

KUNMING, China, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organizers Hemp & CBD China (HCC) and Asia-Pacific CBD Union (ACU) will be presenting the 520 Asia Industrial Hemp Summit & Exhibition as well as the 1st Hemp Carnival in May 2020. The 520 Asia Industrial Hemp Summit & Exhibition is a comprehensive event of technology communication, investment, brand exhibition, value chain integration, international trade, and public education. Leaders of hemp industries including founders of high-end hemp companies, scholars, industry associations, research institutes, manufacturers, dealers and distributors from Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania will gather in Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan to attend this event.

Home to some 4.5 billion inhabitants and the fastest growing economy for the next decade, Asia is the world's most populous region. According to the Asian Cannabis Report launched in May 2019, the Asian market alone was calculated to be worth as much as US$5.8 billion by 2024.

Just as China has established global dominance in hemp, producing nearly half the world's supply, it is no doubt the region has become a major player in industrial hemp and hemp-derived cannabis oil (CBD). And Yunnan as the first open province for the legalization of industrial hemp will welcome its 10th anniversary in 2020. A series of industrial events are under preparation. Two of the most important events, the 520 Asia Industrial Hemp Summit & Exhibition as well as the 1st Hemp Carnival, will be held May 20-22, 2020, in Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan. The event registration is now open. An official website has been set up for this event: www.hemphcc.com/en.

1) Summit Forum

The forum will serve for the "International connection and cooperation, deeply exploiting the potentials of hemp industry of Yunnan, the bridgehead of South East Asia, and have an in-depth discussion and present innovation in the whole value chain of the industrial hemp industry. The Belt & Road Initiative is a road for mutual benefit and will promote the economical connections of all the countries as well as the infrastructure construction and mechanism innovation, create new growth points of economic and employment, and strengthen the anti-risk capabilities of countries.

2) Products Exhibition

We're inviting the first-class hemp enterprises and research organizations globally, who will exhibit their latest research results and most comprehensive products in the event. We believe this event will promote visitors' understanding of both hemp products and hemp industry.

3) Road Show

As the organizer of the roadshow, we strictly inspect all projects from all over the world, providing the project with real potential, it's a platform of investment communication for entrepreneurs and investors. The roadshow will increase communication efficiency, and it's a good opportunity for both sides.

4) Close Door Meeting (Global Industry Expert & Government Officers)

This will be an invite-only and no media meeting on hemp policy. In this meeting, we will report the hemp industry development inside and outside China, propose suggestions on industry development, provide government decision basis for making policy, and promote the enhancement of hemp industry regulation and industry standard. After the closed-door meeting, part of the conclusion will be publicly announced or entirely confidential.

5) Field Investigation

Visit a hemp industry park of cultivation, deep processing, and derivatives application in Yunnan.

6) Scientific Research Transformation.

Promote the cooperation of hemp breeding, cultivation, processing, medicine, health care, edibles and skincare between hemp enterprises and research organizations.

The Agenda Covers the Whole Value Chain

The agenda of this event is yet to be finalized. It will cover almost all aspects of the hemp industry.

Agenda (updating) May 19th Evening - Roadshow May 20th Morning - Opening speeches & keynote speeches: The Last Decade of Hemp in Yunnan May 20th Afternoon - Hemp breeding & cultivation, - Forefront scientific researches - Close Door Meeting: Industrial regulation and standard discussion May 20th Evening - Government promotion meeting for local investment projects May 21st Morning - Industrial hemp from a capital perspective - CBD in the medical market May 21st Afternoon - CBD in the cosmetics market - CBD in edibles, beverage, health care and, vape May 21st Evening - ACU conference and banquet May 22nd - Visit a hemp industry park

Who Will Come

Here are some executives who have already accepted the invitation to this event before Jan. 15, 2020,

Guiqing Han , Chairman of FAO International Network of Black Soils(INBS) and Professor of Royal Agricultural College of UK

Jianke Yu , VP of Meilleuer Group

Li Wu , Deputy Director of Research Academy, TF Securities

Michael Patterson , CEO of US Cannabis Pharmaceutical R&D

Paul Benhaim , former CEO and co-founder of Elixinol

Ren Wang , Director and Senior Vice President of BGI Group, Director of China National Genebank

Rick Trojan , VP of the Hemp Industry Association of US

Steve Beven , President of GenCanna

A Retrospect to the Past Events

HCC is experienced in organized industrial events especially in vape and hemp, in the past years, HCC has organized over 6 hemp events in Beijing, Heilongjiang and Hong Kong, greatly promote the hemp industry both inside and outside of China. The attendees of the events are from over 30 countries and regions.

About ACU (Asia-Pacific CBD Union)

ACU is an unprofitable organization registered in Hong Kong, it's founded by financial organizations, university, and research organizations, ACU also focus on the research of the hemp cultivation, deep processing, and applications.

About HCC (Hemp & CBD China):

HCC is the first industrial innovation platform for the hemp and CBD industry in China.

HCC provides customers with the latest industry information and match-making service through its online/offline systems as well as a standardized/customized portfolio.

It gathers hundreds of domestic and international primary and mid-term projects focused on the hemp/cannabis industry, seamlessly connects entrepreneurs, investors, and operators for either lab technology or finished product, and bridges Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America on information communication, industry integration, and capital cooperation.

