Hemp Bombs® Expands Product Line of Award-Winning CBD Edibles with New Gummy Flavors, Refreshed CBD Max Chill Shot and CBD Capsules

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™, announces the expansion of its best-selling, industry award-winning CBD edibles from Hemp Bombs with four new and improved products: Immunity Boost CBD Gummies, featuring elderberry extract; Botanical Blend CBD Gummies, a classic formulation; CBD Max Chill Shot, reformulated with a new flavor; and CBD Capsules, now offering more value as well as a sleep aid variety.

"Continuing with our Year of More in 2020, we are responding to consumer and retail feedback by incorporating new products that can easily fit into our customers' daily health and wellness routines," said Kevin Collins, co-CEO of Global Widget.

The newest additions to the award-winning lineup of Hemp Bombs CBD gummies include its Immune Support CBD Gummies with 50mg of elderberry extract and 15mg of CBD in each gummy. They are available in 8-count packages, along with 50- and 100-count bottles. Botanical Blend CBD Gummies feature the brand's customer-favorite, classic formulation proprietary blend and 15mg of CBD in each gummy. Botanical Blend CBD Gummies are available in 50- and 100-count bottles.

Following its "Year of More" in 2020, Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules now include more capsules per package for the same price as the previously available sizes. The capsules, available in original, high potency and a new sleep variety, are available in 8-count blister packs and 20-, 50- and 100-count bottles. Original CBD Capsules contain 15mg of CBD per capsule, High-Potency CBD Capsules feature 30mg of CBD per capsule and Sleep CBD Capsules contain 15mg of CBD along with 5mg of the sleep aid melatonin in each capsule.

Refreshed for 2021, Hemp Bombs CBD Max Chill Shot now features a new raspberry dream flavor with 100mg of CBD in a 2.5-fluid ounce bottle.

Hemp Bombs products are available online at www.hempbombs.com and in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide. Industry data from IRI/SPINS shows Hemp Bombs is the top-selling CBD brand in the convenience retail sector, with a more than 67% market share.

Retailers can visit www.hempbombs.com/wholesale to learn more about partnering with Global Widget.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind the iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp for pets, as well as the immunity support brand Defense Boost. With more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and more than 200 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers and distributors worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

