Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script Best-Selling CBD Pain Relief Topical Debuts in a New Roll-On Application, High Potency Gel

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs®, Nature's ScriptTM and Perfect Paws HempTM, announces its newest CBD topical products: CBD Pain Relief Roll-On in its Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script brands, in addition to a High Potency CBD Pain Relief Gel containing 1000mg of premium CBD (Nature's Script 1000mg version launching May 1).

Hemp Bombs 1000mg CBD Pain Pain Freeze, Hemp Bombs 200mg CBD Pain Freeze Roll-On, Nature's Script 200mg CBD Cryotherapy Pain Relief Roll-On

"We have taken our best-selling CBD Pain Relief Gel and, as a result of direct consumer feedback and trends, transformed it into an easy-to-apply, mess-free roll-on application," says Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "Each roll-on bottle contains 200mg of premium CBD along with the same ingredients that customers have come to love from our original pain relief gel. We now also offer a higher potency pain gel containing 1000mg of premium CBD, in addition to our 400mg and 100mg versions."

Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script CBD Pain Relief Roll-On and High Potency CBD Pain Relief Gel are the latest CBD topical products released in 2020. Earlier this year, each brand released hand and body lotion, heat relief spray and bath bombs to an incredible response.

According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, the global CBD skin care market was valued at more than $633 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach over $3 billion by 2026.

"As we continue to listen to customer feedback and lead the CBD industry, you will see more topical products debuting throughout 2020, along with higher potency versions of some of our best-selling products," said Collins.

For more information on Hemp Bombs CBD topicals, visit https://hempbombs.com/cbd-topicals/, and for the Nature's Script topical line, visit https://naturesscript.com/cbd-topicals/.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keep our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000-square-foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyles and well-being. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

