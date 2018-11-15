Hemp Bombs Releases CBD-Infused Sleep Gummies For People With Insomnia, Sleep Problems

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 in 3 Americans don't get enough sleep, and insomnia costs the U.S. workforce billions of dollars in lost productivity every year. Enter CBD Sleep Gummies from leading CBD brand Hemp Bombs. These all-natural treats contain a potent amount of CBD and other calming botanicals to help you fall asleep without counting sheep.

"We want our customers to feel healthy, happy and enjoy an increased quality of life," said Vince Gillen, VP of Sales for Hemp Bombs. "Our CBD Sleep Gummy Bears are designed to help people fall asleep faster and get a quality night's rest."

More and more Americans are using CBD as an alternative to prescription medications. Celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and Morgan Freeman have joined the movement and endorsed CBD's wellness benefits.

What Is CBD?

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a compound extracted from both Hemp and Marijuana plants. Hemp Bombs only sources CBD from high-grade Industrial Hemp and uses only pure CBD for product formulation. Hemp Bombs products contain no THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound in Marijuana known for intoxication.

CBD has been shown to potentially reduce inflammation and pain while boosting calmness and relaxation, which makes it an ideal choice for people struggling with insomnia and sleep health. Each chewy gummy combines a concentrated 15mg dose of pure CBD with the natural calming properties of Melatonin to promote restful sleep and morning wakefulness.

About Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs is a Florida-based CBD manufacturer with more than 70 products in a variety of flavors and potencies. Each product contains CBD isolate and is manufactured, packaged and shipped in-house.

