Hemp Feed Coalition submits the first ingredient application in the United States for hemp to be federally approved as a feed ingredient for poultry

"The coalition has worked hard over the last two years and we are finally getting our first steps behind us in the world of federal approval; something that most every day Americans would be shocked to know is so heavily regulated. HFC doesn't just represent the hemp industry but all the farmers and ranchers out there that deserve the opportunity to monetize their efforts and compete on the global market of industrial hemp." - Morgan Elliott, Co-Founder of IND HEMP.

Now that the first application has been submitted, the HFC will turn its focus to research on other hemp by-products: oil, sediment, hulls, pulp and screenings to investigate their benefit and safety as feed ingredients. In addition, this work will include the clinical trials necessary to add ruminates to the hempseed meal application that was submitted. "Opening new markets is our secondary mission," said Buffington "Commoditizing safe and healthy by-products from hemp processing will provide farmer and processor revenue and a build a steady supply as the industry matures in the next few years." The HFC will be leading those efforts by bringing researchers, hemp and feed industry experts and coalition advisors together for additional applications and Federal regulatory approval for new hemp ingredients as feed for animals.

The Hemp Feed Coalition (HFC) began in 2018 as a pilot project under the Colorado Hemp Industries Association (COHIA) before forming its own non-profit organization in 2020. The HFC intends to continue its mission to gain federal approval for additional hemp by-products as commercial animal feed. To support the work of the HFC, visit our website and become a member. Members receive discounts, special offers, invitations and member only communications. For more information on current research and ingredient data collection contact Hunter Buffington at [email protected]

