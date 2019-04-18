Hemp Industries Association® Announces 10th Annual Hemp History Week® "The Return of the Plant"

June 3-9, hundreds of natural product retailers, hemp advocates and HIA chapters across the country will be hosting over 1,500 unique grassroots and retailer events, featuring educational components, hemp product sampling, knowledgeable speakers, documentary screenings and a letter-writing campaign plus community outreach at farmers' markets, state lobbying days, spring plantings, and other exciting engagement opportunities. Additionally, leading hemp product manufacturers, including: Bluebird Botanicals , Dr. Bronner's , Manitoba Harvest , Nutiva , PlusCBD Oil , and Prana Principle will offer discounts on select hemp products at participating retail outlets across the country.

"The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which redefined hemp as an agricultural commodity and explicitly removed it from the purview of the Controlled Substances Act and the jurisdiction of the Drug Enforcement Administration, makes this year's Hemp History Week timelier than it has ever been," said Colleen Keahey Lanier, Executive Director of the Hemp Industries Association. "The sky's the limit for entrepreneurs who want to launch farming, processing or manufacturing businesses."

Currently the greatest importer of hemp, the United States now has the chance to be the biggest producer, paving the way for a new era of hemp cultivation in American soil and a massive expansion of hemp-centric economic opportunities.

For hemp consumers and those new to the plant and its many uses, local events will showcase the wide range of hemp products available—from textiles to building materials and bio-plastics, to nutritional supplements, food, and body-care—while raising awareness about the benefits of hemp, including nutritional, environmental and economic.

"This is our opportunity to further illustrate that hemp is not just a counterculture novelty but a mainstream commodity. Our goal is to make sure that it is being utilized to its full potential," said Lanier. "This Hemp History Week, we come together in support of hemp farmers, in support of healthy, American-made products, and in support of a more sustainable future."

For more information about Hemp History Week and local events, visit: www.HempHistoryWeek.com.

About Hemp History Week:

Hemp History Week 2019 is an industry-wide initiative of the Hemp Industries Association® (HIA®). The HIA is a non-profit trade group representing hemp companies, researchers, farmers, and supporters.

For more information, visit www.thehia.org

For interviews with HIA leadership, contact Robert Hamm at robert@thehia.org

