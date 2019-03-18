Hemp Industry Leader Is The Only CBD Company To Be Issued Both Certificate Of Free Sale and License To Operate As A Manufactured Food Establishment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences is proud to have been issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE). These licenses help establish Folium Biosciences as the industry's premier hemp company for manufacturing, processing and fulfilling of Folium Biosciences' phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil, water-soluble technologies and finished food products. Being licensed to operate as a Manufactured Food Establishment gives Folium Biosciences the full capability to legally manufacture food products containing CBD. No other hemp company has met the requirements needed to be licensed as a Manufactured Food Facility and receive a Certificate of Free Sale.

The CDPHE conducted a thorough inspection of Folium Biosciences' manufacturing facility, certifying not only the State's legal authorization to engage in the free sale of its products, but certifies 0.0% THC as to the following products:

Soft Gels Pills and Capsules Tinctures Food Supplements Beverages Bulk Oil - THC Non-Detectable HydroPCR™ Water Soluble Powders and Liquids Non-Detectable THC (Laboratory Results 0.0% Max THC) Phytocannabinoid CBD Oil and Finished Food products.

Folium Biosciences passed the CDPHE's inspection with a perfect score. "Folium now meets all of the health, wellness and food safety criteria, in its zone, that not only national food distributors must meet, but we also strive to reach the standards of FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturers," said CEO Kashif Shan.

Folium Biosciences now holds not only all of the State's current food and cosmetic licensing but has obtained through its subsidiaries and ancillary companies: GMP Certification, GPP Certification, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) licensing, EU Pharmaceutical Manufacturing licensing, Kosher and Halal certification, and ISO Certified Clean Rooms for processing and R&D Development. Folium Biosciences' new processing facility has also been FDA registered.

"Being the only company to have both pivotal certifications in the hemp space is not only a significant step for us, but also for our industry. It means that we are headed in the right direction as the hemp space prepares for the industry's natural progression toward major household brands," said CEO Kashif Shan. "Folium's focus is to be as compliant-ready as possible, taking proactive steps to ensure we do all we can to raise and set the industry standard. Major food and beverage brands are actively seeking trustworthy, regulated sources for phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil (CBD) and we are primed to meet their needs in terms of regulation and commercial scale in order to provide full supply chain confidence from seed to sale," continued Shan.

"With such crucial certifications in place, customers and partners alike can have the utmost trust in product safety, quality excellence and compliance," said Shan. "We place tremendous importance on our people, processes and pride ourselves in full transparency when it comes to matters of federal and state regulation."

About Folium Biosciences

Folium Biosciences is the largest vertically-integrated producer, manufacturer, and global distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in North America, if not the world. It is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp derived CBD 0.0% THC oil, CBD water-soluble technology, CBD 0.0% THC edibles, cosmeceuticals and CBD for animal health. Folium Biosciences continues to develop rare cannabinoid extraction and product formulation and is a leader in cannabinoid technology and protocols.

Folium Biosciences has over 300K square feet of manufacturing space in southern Colorado which supports processing, extraction, and purification operations. Construction has begun on a 170K sq. ft. facility in Canada that will mirror current operations in Colorado. South American facilities are in the developing stages.

Most recently, Folium Biosciences successfully acquired FeyeCon Development and Implementation, BV and FeyeCon, BV ("FeyeCon"), located in Amsterdam, B.V. FeyeCon is one of Amsterdam's first licensed cannabis researchers and developers and designs and fabricates custom, state-of-the-art, large scale processing equipment and supercritical CO2 extraction machinery.

By manufacturing its own custom extraction, refinement and post refinement equipment, Folium Biosciences enjoys exclusive access to the industry's most advanced and state-of-the-art extraction equipment. This additional level of vertical integration allows Folium Biosciences to control every phase of the production process, from seed to sale.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Lee Director of PR

(407) 342.1323

press@foliumbiosciences.com

SOURCE Folium Biosciences

Related Links

https://foliumbiosciences.com/

