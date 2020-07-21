HEMP LOVE® Organic & Vegan Chocolate Bars are now available at RALPHS Supermarkets

MALIBU, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission at HEMP LOVE® is to offer an organic chocolate bar that is both nutritious and great tasting. So fabulous that you can indulge with no regrets.

Nancy Kaye, Founder and CEO of HEMP LOVE®, saw an opportunity to create a healthier chocolate bar by including organic hemp seeds, one of nature's most perfect foods. She wanted to inspire people to make healthier choices and avoid processed foods by offering this unique product to only the best food retailers.

"I am so excited to have HEMP LOVE® available to the RALPHS customer in 115 Southern California RALPHS. At HEMP LOVE®, we are determined to create a pure & nutrient-rich product," said Kaye. "I like to indulge in nutritious foods that fuel my body while encouraging others to do the same. I love that hemp seeds contain vitamins A, C & E, beta-carotene, iron, protein and fiber."

At HEMP LOVE® we want to enrich people's lives through wholesome superfoods that create a delicious & well-balanced experience.

About HEMP LOVE®:

HEMP LOVE® sources the finest organic ingredients while promoting a clean, simple and relevant brand. HEMP LOVE® is the first chocolate bar with hemp seeds that give you our trademark HEMP SEED CRUNCH™. Hemp seeds are a good source of protein, minerals and Omega-3 & Omega-6 essential fatty acids with a delicious nutty taste. Our chocolate bars are made in a Vegan-only facility and certified CCOF Organic, gluten free, soy free, palm free, dairy free, certified Kosher & non-GMO. HEMP LOVE® chocolate is an ethically sourced and premium blend of Ecuadorian & South American Cacao. Also available at EREWHON, WHOLE FOODS and many independent markets in Southern California. Each of our six unique flavors are also offered online at https://www.hemplove.com/ in mint, lavender, peanut butter, cinnamon/salt, orange/vanilla & dark chocolate. HEMP LOVE® is a California, women-owned business.

About RALPHS:

RALPHS is an American supermarket chain in Southern California. The largest subsidiary of Cincinnati-based KROGER, it is the oldest such chain west of the Mississippi River. RALPHS is the current market leader in Southern California. In 2000, the company began transforming some of its stores into markets offering high-quality gourmet food products, known as RALPHS FRESH FARE.

