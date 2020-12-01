Hemp or Not: New Version of Portable LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer Curated for Law Enforcement

LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer, Law Enforcement Version, gives non-technical personnel the capability to determine probable cause or execute warrants based on analytical test results. LightLab 3 Law Enforcement Version presents two modes specifically developed for rapid, off-site use by law enforcement personnel:

Presumptive Mode : Indicates if a sample contains high THC or high CBD

: Indicates if a sample contains high THC or high CBD Quantitative Mode: Measures up to 11 cannabinoids including D9THC and CBD, with a limit of detection of 0.5% to .05% depending on sample type.

LightLab's Presumptive Mode delivers rapid analysis of cannabis plants and concentrates. LightLab's Quantitative Mode separates and analyzes the acid and non-acid forms of THC and CBD, as well as the total potential weight percent of both cannabinoids. These two options give law enforcement officials the flexibility to rapidly identify illicit material and ensure legal, compliant businesses may continue operation.

"Presumptive and quantitative testing capabilities in the same tool provides both flexibility and performance for law enforcement personnel" says CTO Dylan Wilks. "Non-technical users can get lab-grade results with the portable, ruggedized LightLab 3 Law Enforcement Version. In addition, test results and raw data can be reviewed by subject-matter experts."

LightLab's intuitive touchscreen interface relays step-by-step instructions allowing users to accurately determine cannabinoid content in a plant or plant-derived product in under eleven minutes. Rugged and portable, LightLab weighs just 13.5lbs and has an eight-hour battery life. Its hardened analytical components and accurate performance makes LightLab the go-to tool for on-site compliance testing and cannabinoid measurement.

About Orange Photonics

Orange Photonics is a five-year-old technology company located in New London, New Hampshire. Orange Photonics LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer, is a liquid chromatography based, portable cannabinoid analyzer, designed for non-technical users. LightLab measures 11 cannabinoids and terpenes, in plant, concentrates and infused products. LightLab's Hemp Compliance Module quantifies THC content down to .05%, almost ten times lower than the threshold in the United States. Orange Photonics' analytical instrumentation is used by departments of agriculture, law enforcement, universities, testing laboratories, cultivators, extractors, and infused products producers.

