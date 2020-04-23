Hemp Shipping Logistics Firm Opens EU Office in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

DENVER, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SovereignPort LLC, a Hemp customs clearance logistics firm, has just been approved as an EU-based company. With their new office and port open in Tenerife, CI, Spain, SovereignPort EU will dramatically reduce both processes and costs for EU customers shipping hemp worldwide.

SoverignPort LLC, founded by Sarah Yetman, facilitates secure international logistic solutions for hemp, assisting with customs clearance, global logistics, import/export guidelines, and legal brokering. They do so utilizing specialty FTZ agreements throughout the world. SoverignPort LLC has offices in the U.S. and is adding the EU to its roster with the port in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.

"We are very excited to be a part of the Canary Islands. Our new EU port brings a lot of great opportunities for the hemp community at large. We will continue to serve our EU clients, but with a more affordable and streamlined advantage," says Sarah Yetman.

Joshua Ready, an ex-pat living between Berlin and Tenerife, has over 20 years of experience in government and public relations.

"This is an enormous move and an optimal time to assist in global trade, now that our industry is looking for new opportunities. We help companies move the best resources efficiently to provide an affordable, high-quality product to the market," says Ready, EU Director for SovereignPort.

Being a recognized and legal EU business translates to a reduction in shipping obstacles, timelines, and taxes. SovereignPort is now able to avoid many foreign tariffs, taxes, and VATs for all European Union customers. There are no other hemp logistic companies legally operating in the U.S. and EU, putting SovereignPort in a unique position to help their customers. SovereignPort also supports the brokering and sale of CBD and Industrial Hemp, a significant benefit to the international supply chain.

SovereignPort is now available for direct consultation and facilitation of shipping logistics or CBD brokering to and from both the U.S. and EU.

www.sovereignport.com

Contact: Ryan Rogers, PR Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 971.218.7687

SovereignPort EU Canary Islands – Spain

Carretera TF-28, 109, Valle San Lorenzo

Canary Islands – Tenerife, Spain 38626

EU Director: Joshua Ready, [email protected]

To arrange an interview with Sarah Yetman regarding SovereignPort, please contact [email protected]

