Hemp Technology Inc. Announces Name Change to "RCMW Group, Inc.", Stock Symbol Change and Reverse Stock Split

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Technology Inc. (OTCPINK: HPTY), ("HPTYD" "RCMW" effective March 24, 2021), a vertically integrated, publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name to "RCMW Group, Inc." effective immediately. In addition, the company will change its stock symbol on OTC Markets to "RCMW" effective March 24, 2021. Until March 24, 2021, the Company's stock symbol will be "HPTYD" which indicates the upcoming symbol change. Effective February 24, 2021, the Company's shares have been reversed at a ratio of 1-for-4500, at which time the company's common stock will trade thereafter on a post-split adjusted basis.

"We are very pleased to have successfully re-structured our corporate capitalization. We believe this will allow us better access to capital to fund our continued growth and acquisition opportunities," said Michael Shenher, Chairman and CEO.

"Completing these corporate actions enable us to strengthen the brand of our company and put the stock in a better position to attract the investment from the capital markets," stated Chad Costa, President.



About RCMW Group.

RCMW Group Inc. is a vertically integrated, publicly traded holdings company, RCMW Group Inc, (HPTY:OTCPK) operates and intends to further obtain a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies. Focusing on a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings in the natural pet health supplements, vape manufacturing, nutraceuticals, hemp and related industries, RCMW's fluid business model is positioned to capitalize on, and quickly adapt to, changing market conditions.

The Company is continually seeking growth opportunities and strategic acquisitions that support its strategically vertically integrated business model and maintain alignment with the dynamic industry environment. RCMW Group has employees, operations, and subsidiaries in the hemp, and ancillary product industry in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The company has broad experience with manufacturing, supply chain networks and distribution frameworks in hemp and related product supply, and accessory supply.

RCMW Group is comprised of a highly experienced executive team with decades of combined business experience. With expertise spanning strategy, branding, business and product development, revenue generation, finance, and corporate governance, with demonstrated success launching profitable start-ups and shaping emerging markets.



