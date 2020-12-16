Hemp Technology Inc. Appoints Dawn Tonkin, CPA, CA, B. Comm., as Corporate Finance Controller

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Technology Inc. (HPTY: OTCBB), ("HPTY"), a vertically integrated, publicly traded holding company operating is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Dawn Tonkin as Corporate Finance Controller, effective December 14, 2020.

Ms. Tonkin has extensive experience with the financial management of a diverse collection of industries, including financial services, construction, regulated industries, real estate, and mining support services.

She excels at providing solid oversight of daily financial transactions and is experienced with providing support for strategic financial decisions. Ms. Tonkin has worked overseas as a finance professional which included financial administration within the offshore fund industry, the public reporting environment, as team leader for compliance audits, and at the executive level as Director of Finance and Vice President of Finance and Administration.

"We are very pleased that Dawn has joined our team and we look forward to her contribution to our strategic financial decision making as we continue to manage growth and evaluate new opportunities," said Michael Shenher, Chairman and CEO.

"We believe Dawn will contribute significantly to further improving our financial controls, audit preparation, and overall financial accountability and capital market compliance as we move forward into 2021," stated Chad Costa, President.

Hemp Technology Inc. operates and intends to further obtain a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies. With a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings, the Company's fluid business model is positioned to capitalize on, and quickly adapt to, changing market conditions.

The Company is continually seeking growth opportunities and strategic acquisitions that support its vertically integrated business model and maintain alignment with the dynamic industry environment. HPTY has employees/consultants, operations, and subsidiaries in the hemp, and ancillary product industry in both Canada the US and Europe. The company has broad experience with supply chain networks and distribution frameworks in hemp and related product supply, packaging supply, and accessory supply.

Hemp Technology is comprised of a highly experienced executive team with decades of combined business experience. With expertise spanning strategy, branding, business and product development, revenue generation, finance, and corporate governance, with demonstrated success launching profitable start-ups and shaping emerging markets.

