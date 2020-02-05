hempSMART™, Subsidiary of Marijuana Company of America, Releases Global Sales and Marketing Strategy for 2020

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce hempSMART's overview for global sales and marketing strategy for 2020.

Jesus Quintero, the Company's Principal Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, "hempSMART is focused on developing new marketing and distribution strategies that will help our Company grow. Our objective is to make our brand stronger and more competitive, and to open new channels of distribution both in the US and abroad."

HempSMART™ will participate in the USA CBD Conference in Las Vegas, February 12 -15, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is the Company's first participation in an industry trade show and it is the kick-off to initiate an international tour of industry-focused conferences, where hempSMART will connect with over 11,000 attendees in each regional city and position the hempSMART and smart. brands as strong industry leaders.

The new product line, branded as "smart. – powered by hempSMART" is directed at young, active consumers who are looking for high quality CBD to enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. The smart. product line has created a fresh look at affordable prices that will differentiate us from the crowded marketplace.

Ms. Gloria Albarran Lynch, Global Marketing and Sales Manager will be leading the hempSMART marketing strategy, "With this new rebranding, our premium-quality hempSMART™ products will now be positioned to engage a larger audience of potential customers. With the strength of the CBD wellness and beauty markets that are expected to be worth as much as $25 billion globally in the next decade, we intend to take full advantage of this tremendous opportunity and take a leading position in this expanding market. HempSMART is focused on becoming a true power brand, backed by premium products that have been very well received by our customers. We will support this initiative with a solid marketing plan for the year that includes promotional activities across social media platforms and through sponsored events. At hempSMART we are really excited about the new products we are about to unveil under the umbrella of the new "smart." line. We are also reviewing and improving our classic product line, to ensure that we remain at the cutting edge of the industry. More details on these new products will be released in the near future."

HempSMART™ will join the CBD, Beauty, and Sales convention circuit across the country and into Mexico and UK. We are starting this new year with renewed strength, and we will continue to grow and expand, with new marketing and distribution strategies to support our growth. The trade show tour will give us increased exposure, brand positioning and sales expansion, while the network marketing group continues to grow.

SOURCE Marijuana Company of America, Inc.