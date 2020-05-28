HempSmart Global™ Moves Forward with its Vision for an Empowered and Healthier Future

To further our goal hempSMART™ is implementing our "shop to support" feature. When you shop on our website www.hempsmart.com and enter code: shoptosupport , we will donate a portion of the proceeds to "the little market" who will bake and deliver donations on a weekly basis to healthcare providers, including hospital workers, first responders, doctors, and nurses, to hospitals in Los Angeles County at Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica.

Jesus M Quintero, CEO, MCOA stated, "We are proud to be able to show our appreciation and support to first responders. It is one of the Company's core values to give back to the community."

HempSmart Global™ ("HS Global") is underway building its new digital platform with a wider selection of hemp products targeted to a broader consumer audience. The site will also expand its reach internationally, providing wholesale and retail programs. HS Global is committed to Community Outreach and will support philanthropic partnerships on an ongoing basis.

Please join us in supporting yourself and your community to strengthen our collective immune system. Help us to Help when you shop. Everybody wins!

Visit hempsmart.com for upcoming promotions for Father's Day and 4th of July. We will be offering our Face Cream to soothe dad's face after he shaves off his pandemic beard and relieve the quarantine pain in his neck. Celebrate July 4th with our cocktail drink mixes and our specialty recipes.

We are all in this together. Help where you can. Be safe. Stay healthy.

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

