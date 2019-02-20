HempStaff, an Industry Leader in Cannabis Recruiting and Training, Adds Affiliate Program to Help Cannabis Consultants and Businesses Earn Additional Revenue

KEY LARGO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, a leader in recruiting for employees in the cannabis and hemp industries for nearly five years that has trained over 6,600 students in 20 states, announced today the launch of the HempStaff Affiliate Program, which is designed to help licensed cannabis business owners earn extra revenue while filling the high demand for jobs in the cannabis market.

The HempStaff Affiliate Program is for cannabis ancillary businesses that have, or know someone who has, several contacts in the legal cannabis industry who are looking for staffing. The goal of the HempStaff Affiliate Program is to help place top talent in the industry as this field of work comes more into demand across the country. Currently, cannabis-industry job demand is up 76% and pays 11% more than the national average, according to CNBC.

To join the HempStaff Affiliate Program, a HempStaff Business Developer must have a signed 'Recruiting Agreement' with a licensed cannabis business owner. When the cannabis business owner fills an open position, the business owner gets paid a commission.

The amount of commission depends on the position title and experience level. For a management position, the commission is $1,000. For an entry-level or hourly position, the commission is $500. The commission will be paid once the client pays the invoice, within 30 days after the candidate's first day of work.

"Adding the HempStaff Affiliate program to our business structure is designed to help consultants and businesses earn additional revenue," said HempStaff CEO James Yagielo. "This is the ideal way to work hand-in-hand with the industry, ensuring we are providing top talent and helping others cannabis businesses expand, thanks to the extra revenue."

There is also the opportunity to earn commission through HempStaff's training courses. When an individual books five or more students to a single class using the bulk discount promotion, commission will be paid on the first of the month following the class attendance date.

In addition to the HempStaff Affiliate program launching, the company also launched this week a resume review program for $59.

"This new resume review program lends a hand to those who are interested in obtaining their first job in cannabis, or would like to get an expert opinion on their resume," added Yagielo. "When you have an expert in the field, who speaks with business owners and hiring managers in the cannabis industry each day look at your resume, we know what to look for and can fine tune everything to ensure it stands out from the crowd."

To learn more about the HempStaff Affiliate Program or to apply, please visit the online form.

HempStaff was founded in April 2014 by husband and wife duo, James and Rosie Yagielo. The company has quickly become an industry leader in cannabis training in addition to medical marijuana, adult-use marijuana, and hemp recruiting. HempStaff specializes in finding management-level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. HempStaff also hosts multiple cannabis dispensary training courses around the United States. To date, HempStaff has helped thousands get jobs in the cannabis industry and has trained over 6,600 students to work in a marijuana dispensary in 20 different states.

