HempStaff Earns Accreditation From the Better Business Bureau

KEY LARGO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, a Training & Recruiting Agency in the Hemp and Cannabis Industry is very excited to announce an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. As a professional ancillary business working with Hemp and legal marijuana businesses for the past 6 years, HempStaff has helped thousands of candidates work in an industry they are passionate about.

"We have been diligently working with the BBB over the last four months on our application for accreditation and are very excited to be able to announce our A+ rating. As a professional cannabis recruiting and training agency, we are extremely proud of our rating and look forward to continuing working with our clients to ensure they have the best employees for their business," says Rosie Yagielo, COO.

Since 2014, HempStaff has trained over 8500 students and is currently accredited in Illinois and pending in Massachusetts, two states that require mandatory training. Training classes vary from entry-level classes to more specialized, position-focused training that focuses on the day-to-day activities of an agent or an Agent-in-Charge (Dispensary Manager). HempStaff has held their classroom state-customized dispensary training around the country certifying students in Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington DC, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Delaware and California! HempStaff also had many requests for live webinars to help those potential students who lived far from any of the "live" locations. In 2019, HempStaff added live, customized webinars to make training available for everyone who wants it. "In addition to our current training classes, we have created an additional 6 hours of curriculum and will be adding new training classes in Q2 of 2020, plus training in two new states, Utah and West Virginia," Rosie added.

HempStaff's recruiters work nationwide with business owners to recruit the best candidates possible. The recruiters specialize in streamlining the hiring process to save the business time and money. "Single posts in the Cannabis sector can elicit over 100 resumes and 95% of them will be unqualified. Let our team do the work for you, with no exclusivity or upfront costs, there is no risk to using us," says James Yagielo, HempStaff CEO.

With the new Hemp regulations that are being approved from state-to-state, candidates specializing in growing, processing and selling hemp are at a premium. Let the HempStaff team help you grow in this new market!

HempStaff can help you hire one specialized employee or your entire team. Contact us at info@hempstaff.com.

https://dispensarytraining.com

https://cannabisemployment.com

HempStaff was founded in April 2014 and has quickly become an industry leader in cannabis training in addition to medical marijuana, adult-use marijuana, and hemp recruiting. HempStaff specializes in finding management-level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. HempStaff also hosts cannabis dispensary training courses around the United States.

