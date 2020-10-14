Hempyre Becomes Next Frontier Brands, Diversifying Roster of Fast-moving Consumer Goods

"We are the platform that takes beloved regional brands and turns them into global challenger brands." Tweet this

Presently, Next Frontier Brands houses 12 consumer brands, with over 150 product SKUs for global distribution.

"From day one, we set out to be the rocket fuel these brands needed to perform to their true potential. We are the platform that takes beloved regional brands and turns them into global challenger brands," said Jason Roth, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Next Frontier Brands.

Before joining the company in 2019, Roth, a 25-year CPG veteran, served as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at a leading producer of hemp-derived cannabinoids. Roth will continue to work alongside newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Art Massolo, and Chief Operations Officer, Albert Hwang.

Massolo is a strong entrepreneurial professional with a proven history of success in the wine and spirits category. Hwang has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in OTC healthcare and alcoholic beverages with a focus on designing and implementing business operations to quickly and efficiently scale organizations.

As part of expanding into a broader range of categories, Next Frontier Brands will grow its international footprint significantly. The company has hired both domestically and internationally, in addition to establishing new production facilities and offices strategically across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

To learn more about Next Frontier Brands' portfolio, please visit: http://nextfrontierbrands.com/#brands

About Next Frontier Brands

Next Frontier Brands is a leading provider of beverage, wellness, and lifestyle products. The Company has an innovative and influential portfolio of brands that connects with consumers, evolves with their preferences, and delivers consistently superior experiences. With global headquarters in Boulder, CO and offices in London, Portland, Hong Kong, and New Zealand, Next Frontier Brands is building the first truly global platform to serve the growing demand for beverage, wellness, and lifestyle products. To learn more, visit http://nextfrontierbrands.com.

