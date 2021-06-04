Hempz Partners with Actress Ashley Benson for its First-Ever Celebrity Ambassadorship

The partnership with Ashley Benson is a natural fit. "I am a longtime fan of the trailblazing company Hempz, and am excited to be partnering with them. I always look for products that make a difference for my skin and hair while still being vegan and cruelty-free. Hempz checks all those boxes, plus the beauty and wellness benefits of hemp seed oil," says Ashley Benson.

It is the brand's mission to unlock the beautifying, wellness-boosting power of hemp to help you look and feel your best. Every product is formulated with hemp seed oil, rich in vitamins, nutrients, and essential fatty acids, to deliver hydrated, nourished, and healthy skin and hair. All of the products are vegan, Leaping Bunny certified, and are formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients that come from nature.

"Ashley is the perfect partner for Hempz. We wanted to align with an aspirational and approachable partner, and Ashley is everything that Hempz stands for: she is authentic, down to earth, and shakes up the status quo," says Jennifer Weiderman, Chief Marketing Officer at Hempz. "Ashley is also a longstanding fan of our products – especially our Hempz Original Moisturizer!"

Twenty years ago, hemp seeds were a mainstay of health food stores, not beauty aisles. Once considered alternative, hemp-powered hydration has gone mainstream, and Hempz is the first in the category to formulate its products with hemp seed oil to nourish and protect skin and hair. The secret? It's in the seed!

As the hemp experts, it's no surprise that Hempz has harnessed the anti-inflammatory, youth-boosting benefits of the super ingredient CBD to create calming and hydrating skin, body, and hair care. Hempz bath, body, skin, hair care, and CBD products are available at fine specialty, professional, and retail stores nationwide. For more information, please visit the brand at hempz.com and on Instagram @ hempzofficial .

Since 1998, Hempz has encouraged people to turn over a new leaf when it comes to their bath, body, skin, and hair care. Armed with two decades of experience, products powered by nature, and exclusive scents customers love, Hempz has remained unchanged: to create effective, hemp oil-infused products that give skin and hair a new high. The secret? It's in the seed. Every Hempz product is formulated with 100% Pure Hemp Seed Oil. Hempz products are vegan, cruelty-free, THC-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, and are formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients.

