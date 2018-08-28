Henderson Legal Services Becomes a Corporate Business Partner of the International Practice Management Association (IPMA)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henderson Legal Services, Inc., a leading global provider of deposition and related services to corporations, law firms, and government entities, today announced that it has become a corporate business partner with the International Practice Management Association (IPMA), the premier resource for information and education on the management of paralegals and other practice support professionals in law firms and corporate law departments globally.

IPMA's mission is to advocate for the effective use and management of these professionals, to promote and enhance the proficiency and professionalism of its members, and to provide thought leadership to its membership, the legal industry, and the public at large on the value of utilization and management of paralegals and other practice support professionals.

"The IPMA is delighted to begin what we hope will be a long-lasting partnership with Henderson Legal Services," said Laura Porter, IPMA's president. "We are excited to welcome them to our professional community as a Corporate Business Partner. We believe this partnership will help us deliver even more value to our members as we continue to provide more resources and build a larger professional network."

In 2002, Chip Henderson, who had been a leader in the court reporting industry for several years, and his brother, Scot Henderson, founded Henderson Legal Services, Inc. Chip serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer while Scot has built one of the industry's most efficient delivery systems as President and Chief Operating Officer. The company's Chairman, Douglas B. Henderson, was a founder of the law firm of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP in 1965 where he served as lead counsel in over 90 intellectual property litigations and appeared in trial and appellate courts across the United States. Doug retired from full-time legal practice in 2013.

"We are very pleased to participate in the IPMA's efforts to provide information and educational programs to paralegals, case managers, practice managers, litigation support managers, and other key legal professionals who, coupled with skilled attorneys, are the lifeblood of any successful law practice," said Henderson Legal Services' Scot Henderson. "As a knowledge-based provider of deposition and related services, we utilize our expertise to minimize the economic pressures and resulting hierarchal demands in corporations and government agencies to reduce cost without sacrificing quality. Our business is all about quality and trust."

About Henderson Legal Services

Henderson Legal Services, Inc. (HLS) is a leading and highly-regarded court reporting company providing deposition services world-wide. Founded and staffed by attorneys and legal professionals with extensive experience working with corporations, large and small law firms, and government entities, HLS supports dozens of Fortune 500 corporations, over 80% of the AmLaw Top 200 law firms, and many government agencies. The company boasts over 98% on-time delivery of transcripts through its global team of over 3,000 experienced court reporters and client service professionals. As a global services company, it is capable of supporting clients in any US venue and most locations around the world. More information is available at (202) 220-4158 or http://hendersonlegalservices.com/ .

