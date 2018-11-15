Henderson Legal Services Expands National Sales Team to Fuel Continued Growth

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henderson Legal Services (HLS), a leading global provider of deposition and related services to corporations, law firms and government entities, announced that it has hired three experienced sales professionals to accelerate its continued growth. The newest sales team additions are based in multiple U.S. time zones to support the company's expanding national client base.

The new sales professionals include Susanne Paisley, a 21-year court reporting industry veteran who serves as vice president of business development based in Los Angeles; Jim Corcoran, vice president of business development based in New York City, who brings to the company over 24 years of experience selling eDiscovery and litigation support services; and Taryn Blair, director of business development, based in Phoenix, who has just under eight years of experience working as a senior litigation paralegal for two prominent U.S. law firms.

In 2002, Chip Henderson, who had been a leader in the court reporting industry for several years, and his brother, Scot Henderson, founded Henderson Legal Services, Inc. Chip serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer while Scot has built one of the industry's most efficient delivery systems as President and Chief Operating Officer. The company's Chairman, Douglas B. Henderson, was a founder of the law firm of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP in 1965, where he served as lead counsel in over 90 intellectual property litigations and appeared in trial and appellate courts across the United States. Doug retired from full-time legal practice in 2013.

"With the addition of several new corporate and law firm clients in 2018 and more to come in 2019, we will continue to grow at a significant level," said CEO Chip Henderson. "As always, we have been very diligent in hiring experienced and extremely talented people to augment a professional staff which is among the best and brightest, as well as the most stable, in our industry."

About Henderson Legal Services

Henderson Legal Services, Inc. (HLS) is a leading and highly-regarded court reporting company providing deposition services world-wide. Founded and staffed by attorneys and legal professionals with extensive experience working with corporations, large and small law firms, and government entities, HLS supports dozens of Fortune 500 corporations, over 80% of the AmLaw Top 200 law firms, and many government agencies. The company boasts over 98% on-time delivery of transcripts through its global team of over 3,000 experienced court reporters and client service professionals. As a global services company, it is capable of supporting clients in any US venue and most locations around the world. HLS is also a proud corporate business partner of the International Practice Management Association (IPMA). More information is available at (202) 220-4158 or http://hendersonlegalservices.com/ .

Contact:

Scot Henderson

202-220-4158

shenderson@hendersonlegalservices.com

SOURCE Henderson Legal Services

Related Links

http://www.hendersonlegalservices.com

