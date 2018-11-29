Hengtong Aberdare Recommits to Assisting Students in South Africa

Dr. Haiyan Song, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Aberdare, was part of the delegation and said, "Aberdare is committed to improving the lives of the people in the areas that we operate. The donation of the Center is an expression of our wish to see young people from these communities thriving in their studies, particularly in the critical STEM subjects. In addition to helping students, our partnership with the local government will also serve to help further the professional development of the teachers there."

Aberdare launched its "Aber-school Project" in April 2017 in cooperation with the Siqongweni Secondary School with the goal of helping to address the low mathematics and science pass rates in the country, as well as encouraging more students to take these subjects. In the nearly 2 years since it began, the Project has helped 85 students including 25 in Grade 10, 30 in Grade 11 and 25 in Grade 12, achieve excellent results in this year's college entrance examination, with 12 of them being admitted to universities. As part of this initiative, in August 2018, Aberdare donated e-learning tablets to several schools in Pietermaritzburg including Siqongweni Secondary School.

President Ramaphosa accepted Aberdare's pledge and acknowledged and expressed his gratitude to the company for the work that they are doing to support local schools and youth through the Aber-school Project, and further encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the Project and the new Center to improve their performance.

