Hengtong Rockley Announces and Live-Demonstrates 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 Pluggable Optical Module

There are two main form factors for 800G MSA: OSFP and QSFP-DD800. Because of the tight space, QSFP-DD800 module design has been considered as the most challenging, in term of layout, signal integrity and thermal management. Hengtong Rockley is adapting 7nm DSP with built-in drivers, and COB structure to achieve this 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 design, the total module power consumption is around 16W. Hengtong Rockley is open for the early customer evaluation in the later of this year, and plan the production in H2, 2022. Hengtong Rockley also plans to have 800G optical module based on Silicon Photonics technology in 2022.