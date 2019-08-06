Henley Investments Adds to Las Vegas Portfolio with its Fifth Acquisition and Re-invention of an Established Apartment Community

"The strength of the Las Vegas region's economy and its rate of growth – both of which far outpace national averages – mean that more and more residents here, whether new to Las Vegas or not, are seeking more upscale addresses that still give them the flexibility of renting rather than buying," said Henley CEO Ian Rickwood. "Henley's renovation, really more of a re-imagining, will provide another new upscale apartment option to discerning residents, and in one of the most popular sections of Las Vegas," he added.

The community offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, with available in-unit washer/dryers and balconies or patios. The community is amenity-rich, with two swimming pools, a Clubhouse with a fitness center, a tot lot, a dog park, a community grilling/BBQ area and covered parking.

"Henley's vision for the apartment community includes full renovations of all the units; redesign of all lobbies, hallways and common areas; redesign of the Clubhouse and management offices; and extensive new landscaping and updates to building exteriors," said Garrett Solomon, MD, CIO of Henley North America. "We expect that all renovations to the building's common areas and grounds should be completed early next year."

The acquisition of Five89 brings the Henley Tower 16 portfolio to over $200 million in assets.

About Henley

Established in 2006, Henley is a leading private equity real estate investor focusing on development, investment and asset management in the commercial, residential, healthcare, land infrastructure, debt and other alternative real estate assets. Since inception, Henley has approximately doubled in size every year. The company currently has approximately $2 billion in assets under management.

With offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Newport Beach, California; and Naples, Florida, Henley's North American operations are led by Garrett Solomon, who previously founded the award-winning, nationally recognized residential land development and management company, Corbelis. Prior to forming Corbelis in 2012, Solomon spent almost two decades with a series of well-known real estate private equity firms.

