Hennessey Announces Venom F5 Hypercar is Sold Out

The F5 pair were shown at The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, the Pebble Beach Concours and McCall's Motorworks Revival at the week-long celebration of all things automotive in California. Tens of thousands of fans joined Hennessey customers in admiring the 'performance follows function' form of the F5 along with its luxurious, driver-focused interior.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Showing two of the latest F5 models at The Quail and Pebble Beach alongside the likes of Bugatti, Lamborghini and Koenigsegg was an honor for the whole Hennessey team. The fact that we secured orders from customers who saw the cars at the events is testament to the quality our team has achieved… and we're yet to reach the vehicle's full potential!"

Hennessey's $2.1M twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 hypercar boasts 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft of torque making it the most powerful hypercar ever made. Hennessey's team focused on quality of workmanship, and simplicity of design and engineering to deliver a hypercar without peers.

With the show season drawing to a close, the engineering team may return to final validation testing on roads and racing circuits. The final phase of testing will see the team refine the car's full-power acceleration, high-speed stability and braking. Once the engineering team signs-off this final development phase, Hennessey has its sights set on a top speed surpassing 311 mph (500 kph).

John Hennessey: "Selling out is just the beginning of the F5 journey for us, our customers and our fans. Production has already begun, with customer deliveries starting this year and continuing through 2023. That's not all, as we've saved a few more surprises for the F5, including the Track Pack enhancements, plus something else that's literally out of this world!"

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies.

The new twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar will begin customer deliveries at the end of 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

