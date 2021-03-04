HENNESSEY TO OFFER 1000 HP UPGRADE FOR MCLAREN 765LT

"The new 765LT is underrated from the factory. We tested it on our in-house dyno and it delivered about 765 HP – at the rear wheels. This means it's producing closer to 865 bhp in bone stock form," said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. "Upgrading the 765LT to 1,000 HP will drop the 0-60 mph time to just 2.1 seconds, which is just nuts."

The HPE1000 upgrades to the 765LT include upgraded air filters, re-mapped factory ECU calibration, stainless-steel exhaust downpipe upgrade, high-flow exhaust componentry, and chassis dyno calibration.

Cost for the HPE1000 upgrade for the McLaren 765LT is $24,950.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 10,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own supercar – the Venom GT.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey ranging from Ford and Corvette to Porsche and Lamborghini in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817hp and a +300mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for pushing the limits of his cars while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle-East he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's own world-class hypercar.

