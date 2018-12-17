Hennessy Celebrates Those Who Push the Limits of Potential in First-Ever Game Day Ad

In the late 1890s, Marshall "Major" Taylor became the best cyclist of his time, and throughout his career he dominated his competition in the U.S. and abroad. He held seven world records by 1898, and in 1899, became one of the first African Americans to win a world championship. Marshall "Major" Taylor's global fame established him as one of the world's first international sports champions.

Hennessy launched its award-winning "Wild Rabbit" campaign in 2012 and, in hopes of inspiring others to push the limits of potential, has since spotlighted the story of several pioneering individuals. The latest iteration of the campaign creative initially aired in April 2018 and will be rebroadcast during the Big Game between the third and fourth quarters in select markets. Hennessy's media buy will reach viewers in cities including Philadelphia, Washington DC, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Las Vegas, New York, San Fran, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

The TVC was only the beginning of celebrating Marshall "Major" Taylor's drive, determination and ongoing quest to break barriers. In an effort to further share this universally inspiring story, Hennessy partnered with ESPN to develop a powerful short-form documentary, The Six Day Race: The Story of Marshall "Major" Taylor.

Hennessy invites consumers to toast to those who "Never stop. Never settle." with the Hennessy V.S "Major" cocktail.

"The Major"

1 ½ oz Hennessy V.S

½ oz grapefruit juice

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz honey syrup

3 basil leaves

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice, shake to chill, strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

