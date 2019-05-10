Hennessy Gas Utility Fund Turns 30 Years Old

NOVATO, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds is pleased to announce that the Hennessy Gas Utility Fund (Ticker: GASFX) today celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since 1989, the Fund has provided investors with an opportunity to participate in the growth of the natural gas industry.

The Hennessy Gas Utility Fund is comprised entirely of publicly traded members of the American Gas Association, a national trade association representing natural gas distribution companies. The Fund has followed the same investment process and methodology since its inception, and it is the only product of its kind offered to the investing public.

"We are very proud of the Fund's long track record of performance," said Ryan C. Kelley, CFA, Portfolio Manager of the Fund. "With an abundant domestic supply, low and competitive pricing, and environmental advantages, natural gas should continue to be a compelling investment for decades to come," he added.

About Hennessy Funds

Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi-asset, sector and specialty investment products. Hennessy is committed to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach, and to providing superior service to shareholders.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Funds' summary and statutory prospectuses. To obtain a free prospectus, please call 800.966.4354 or visit hennessyfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investments in foreign securities may involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. Investments are focused in the natural gas distribution and transmission industry; sector funds may be subject to a higher degree of market risk.



Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Hennessy Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor.

SOURCE Hennessy Advisors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hennessyadvisors.com

