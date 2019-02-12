Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund Named 2019 Lipper Fund Award Winner

NOVATO, Calif., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds today announced that the Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund (Institutional Class: HJSIX) has received the 2019 Lipper Fund Award for best-in-category performance for the three-year period ended 11/30/18 among 10 Japanese funds. Lipper Fund Awards honor funds and fund management firms that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Through fundamental, bottom-up research, the Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund seeks to uncover high-quality, small-cap Japanese companies that may be overlooked by other investors. The Fund is sub-advised by Tokyo-based SPARX Asset Management Co. Ltd. Founded in 1989 as a small-cap specialist, SPARX has grown to become the largest independent asset manager in Japan and has compiled an extensive research database containing over 3,000 Japanese companies.



"We are honored to receive this award from this prestigious, industry-leading organization," said Neil Hennessy, President and Chief Investment Officer of Hennessy Funds. "Having the Portfolio Managers of our Japan Funds based in Asia enables both rigorous due diligence and in-depth understanding of the Japanese market and culture, which we believe provides a crucial advantage for our shareholders," he added.

About Hennessy Funds

Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi-asset, sector and specialty investment products. Hennessy is committed to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach, and to providing superior service to shareholders.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Funds' summary and statutory prospectuses. To obtain a free prospectus, please call 800.966.4354 or visit hennessyfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Mutual fund investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in small and medium capitalized companies, which may have more limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies. The Fund invests in the stock of companies operating in Japan; single country funds may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The Fund may experience higher fees due to investments in pooled investment vehicles (including ETFs). Past performance does not guarantee future results.

A Lipper Fund Award is awarded to one fund in each Lipper classification for achieving the strongest trend of consistent risk-adjusted performance against its classification peers over a three, five or ten-year period. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper. Lipper Analytical Services, Inc. is an independent mutual fund research and rating service. © 2019, All Rights Reserved.



