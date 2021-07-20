Henrico Virginia receives NACo 2021 Achievement Award for its innovative 'Henrico Internet Infrastructure' Webinar Series

HENRICO, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrico Virginia announced today that it has been recognized by The National Association of Counties (NACo) with the 2021 NACo Achievement Award for its innovative 'Henrico Internet Infrastructure' Webinar Series in the Community and Economic Development category. The webinar series was developed in collaboration with the global consultancy firm InterGlobix in early 2020.

When the pandemic hit, the Henrico Economic Development Authority (EDA) immediately contacted nearly 2,000 county businesses by phone and email. The need for an efficient medium to continuously disseminate information was important. Due to the travel restrictions, the EDA wanted to find a way to promote the County's efforts and the webinar series was a logical choice and an effective medium.

The 'Henrico Internet Infrastructure' Webinar Series focuses on the Internet Infrastructure that has been vital to businesses and to our personal lives during the pandemic. The highly successful webinar series has thus far comprised of four online webinars covering topics pertaining to Digital Infrastructure including––Henrico's Data Center Market for Brokers, Building a Sustainable Future, Global Connectivity Enhancements and Accelerating Digital Transformation in the New Era. World-class speakers from the Digital Infrastructure industry globally have participated in the webinar series, representing companies such as DE-CIX, Dominion Energy, DPR Construction, Facebook, Flexential, GlobeNet, InterGlobix, McGuireWoods, Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities, QTS Data Centers, Telxius and Virginia Commonwealth University. InterGlobix Magazine is the exclusive Media Partner of the webinar series.

"With 25,000 businesses in Henrico, we needed to multiply our efforts, and the webinar series was born. We looked for a way to showcase our county to potential businesses since all travel and face-to-face meetings were canceled," said Anthony Romanello, Executive Director of Henrico Economic Development Authority. "We continued our efforts of building additional Internet Infrastructure in Henrico with the QTS Richmond NAP and DE-CIX's world's largest datacenter- and carrier- neutral Interconnection platform in Henrico."

"Henrico has evolved to become a key connectivity point both nationally and internationally. With three subsea cables: MAREA, BRUSA and Dunant fully operational in Henrico, the region serves as an interconnection hub for international traffic coming from Europe, South America the Caribbean Islands and beyond. I am honored to collaborate with the team in producing the webinar series," said Vinay Nagpal, President of InterGlobix and Executive Director of Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC).

