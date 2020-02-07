STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the Electrolux Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2020, the Electrolux Nomination Committee proposes the election of Henrik Henriksson and Karin Overbeck as new members of the Board of Directors of AB Electrolux. The committee also proposes re-election of Staffan Bohman (chairman), Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Fredrik Persson, David Porter, Jonas Samuelson and Kai Wärn as Board Members. Hasse Johansson and Ulrika Saxon have declined re-election.

Henrik Henriksson is President and CEO of Scania AB. He is also a Board Member of Scania AB and Hexagon AB. He has previously held various senior positions within Scania including four years as Export Director in Scania South Africa Pty Ltd in Johannesburg, South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Henrik Henriksson, born 1970, is a Swedish citizen.

Karin Overbeck is CEO of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH. She has previously held various senior positions within the KAO Corporation as well as in L'Oréal, Tchibo and Unilever. She holds a master's degree in Economics, Marketing and Finance. Karin Overbeck, born 1966, is a German citizen.

The Electrolux Nomination Committee comprises Johan Forssell (Chairman), Investor AB, Kaj Thorén, Alecta, Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds and Anders Oscarsson, AMF - Försäkring och Fonder. The Nomination Committee also includes Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Director, respectively, of the Board of Electrolux.

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/henrik-henriksson-and-karin-overbeck-proposed-as-new-board-members-of-ab-electrolux,c3029506

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Electrolux