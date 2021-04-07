Henrik Saxborn leaves Castellum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrik Saxborn has informed the Board of Castellum that he will leave his position as CEO in 2021. Henrik Saxborn was appointed as CEO in 2013 and before that he was Deputy CEO of Castellum since 2006. The Board is now, in discussion with Henrik Saxborn, initiating a process to appoint a new CEO.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Henrik Saxborn for his time as CEO and positive contribution to the company's development and growth. Castellum is well equipped for the future and I look forward to continuing to develop the company together with the Board and management team," says Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board of Castellum AB.

"Castellum is a fantastic company, today one of the strongest real estate companies in the Nordic region with a prominent position in technology development and sustainability. It has been a privilege to be able to create all this together with all the committed and wonderful colleagues," says Henrik Saxborn.

Henrik Saxborn will continue in his current position for six months or until a successor takes office, to contributing to a smooth transition.

For more information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB, +46 706-94 74 50

Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board of Castellum AB, +46 704-58 24 70

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 21.00 CET on 7 April 2021.

