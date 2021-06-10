Henry and Brownells Join Forces to Recognize Iwo Jima Flag-Raiser

"We sincerely appreciate Henry Repeating Arms, Brownells, and Crow Shooting Supply for stepping up to the plate and providing so much assistance to make this monument a reality," said Rusty Clayton of the Brooklyn Community Foundation. "This is going to solidify Pie's name and legacy in our town forever, and we could not have done it without the contributions that will come out of these incredible rifles."

The Pie Keller Memorial rifle features a custom engraved genuine American walnut buttstock depicting a triumphant Keller at the summit of Mount Suribachi, rifle in hand, with his fellow Marines in the background lifting the American flag as seen in Rosenthal's famous image. The date, "February 23, 1945," is etched above the design and a flowing scroll banner below contains Keller's name. Built on Henry's Golden Boy platform, the .22-caliber rifle also features a Brasslite receiver cover, barrel band, and buttplate with a 20" blued steel octagon barrel. The H004PKM has an MSRP of $744.

"The fact that "Pie" was misidentified for over 76 years is a testament to the man's humility," said Anthony Imperato, President, and Owner of Henry Repeating Arms. "He never came forward as one of the flag-raisers, not even to his kids, and I look forward to visiting the memorial to pay my respects to this incredible man in person."

"We are honored to recognize a true hometown hero who made history by raising the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima more than 75 years ago," said Pete Brownell, Chairman of Brownells. "The image of the flag-raising has become a symbol of valor and unity in the United States. It's fitting to have "Pie" Keller's heroics memorialized on another American icon, the Henry rifle, as it benefits a new memorial to Brooklyn, Iowa's hometown hero."

Henry firearms are purchasable only through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

