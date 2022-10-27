Henry D. Manwill is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEESBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry D. Manwill is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional in the Facilities Management field and in acknowledgment of his work as the Director of Facility Services at Trinity Springs.

An experienced professional in the facilities management field, Mr. Manwill specializes in providing maintenance and security services for an assisted living retirement community. Trinity Springs is an amenity-filled, hospitality-focused senior living community featuring large apartments, delicious dining, wellness programs, and living options for its residents. Located in Oxford, FL, Trinity Springs is near shopping and churches and is adjacent to The Villages active adult community. Mr. Manwill handles all the maintenance and security services of this 186-bed, four-year-old state-of-the-art facility. He has been in his current role for one year and has 30 years of experience in facilities management.

To prepare for his professional path, Mr. Manwill earned a bachelor's degree in fire science. In addition, he attended Firefighter School in Germany, where he was the only graduating American student.

Mr. Manwill is actively associated with Lifetime Pathfinder and the Boy Scouts of America.

Among his keys to success was being active in the military, which allowed him to see more of the world and have access to additional opportunities, despite coming from a low-income household. He considers his greatest career accomplishment to be there for his residents. He is most grateful for returning alive from three tours in the Desert Storm war. He is most pleased about attaining Eagle Scout status when he was 14 years old, making his father very proud of him. During that time, he was the recipient of an Eagle Scout award.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Manwill's goal is to continue running a successful facility and sharing his knowledge with the next generation.

On a personal note, Mr. Manwill is most thankful for his beautiful daughter.

