Henry Ford Health System Announces New President And CEO Of Health Alliance Plan

"Mike Genord brings a coveted balance of executive leadership on both the payer and provider sides of the health care industry," said Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System. "His experience as a physician has allowed him to build meaningful relationships with HAP's provider partners, an essential element of providing the best care and coverage for HAP members. This integrated care and coverage model will be key as HAP continues to be poised for future growth and expansion."

In addition to his role as president and CEO of HAP, Dr. Genord will continue serving as president and CEO of HAP Empowered Health Plan, a licensed HMO and wholly owned subsidiary of HAP that serves Medicaid and dual eligible Medicare-Medicaid beneficiaries.

Previously, Dr. Genord served as HAP's senior vice president and chief medical officer. In that role, he led the development and implementation of HAP's clinical and operational programs in partnership with health care providers throughout the region. Prior to joining HAP, he was president and CEO of HealthPlus and also served as the company's chief medical officer. HealthPlus merged with HAP in 2016. Dr. Genord has also served in multiple leadership roles on the provider side with William Beaumont Hospital and United Physicians Group, in addition to managing a private practice for 17 years.

"Throughout every step in my journey, I have seen the fundamental value of trusted relationships between physicians and payers and a fierce dedication to community," said Dr. Genord. "I am thrilled to continue in this role as HAP's leader, working alongside our physician partners to disrupt the market, creating unprecedented quality and value for our members."

Maintaining a lifelong commitment to service, Dr. Genord serves on professional boards, including the Alliance of Community Health Plans and the Health Plan Alliance, as well as community boards, including the Greater Detroit Area Health Council, the Greater Flint Health Coalition and Notre Dame Preparatory.

He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, earning his medical degree from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He also has a master's degree in business administration from Michigan State University's Eli Broad Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.

About Henry Ford Health System

Under the leadership of President and CEO Wright L. Lassiter, III, Henry Ford Health System is a $7 billion integrated health system comprised of six hospitals, a health plan, and 250+ sites including medical centers, walk-in and urgent care clinics, pharmacy, eye care facilities and other healthcare retail.

Established in 1915 by auto industry pioneer Henry Ford, the health system now has 32,000 employees and remains home to the 1,900-member Henry Ford Medical Group, one of the nation's oldest physician groups. An additional 2,200 physicians are also affiliated with the health system through the Henry Ford Physician Network.

Henry Ford is also one of the region's major academic medical centers, receiving between $90-$100 million in annual research funding and remaining Michigan's fourth largest NIH-funded institution. Also an active participant in medical education and training, the health system has trained nearly 40% of physicians currently practicing in the state and also provides education and training for other health professionals including nurses, pharmacists, radiology and respiratory technicians. For more information, visit henryford.com.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

