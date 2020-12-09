Henry Ford Health System Partners With Acadia Healthcare To Build Progressive, Modernized Behavioral Health Facility To Serve Detroit Area Communities

Henry Ford Health System, one of Michigan's premier, academic and integrated health systems, has partnered with Acadia Healthcare, the nation's largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company. Henry Ford chose Acadia as its partner because of its commitment to patient- and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes, and proven track record of collaborating with health systems across the country.

"We believe healthcare is one of the most important building blocks of a strong community and that every individual deserves safe, accessible, affordable, compassionate, and high-quality care," said Wright Lassiter, III, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System. "We have been a trusted healthcare provider in the Detroit area for more than 100 years and are committed to meeting the rapidly growing demand for behavioral health services in the communities we serve."

This past Monday night, the elected members of the West Bloomfield Township Board cast their final vote to approve a rezoning request for the parcel of land on which Henry Ford and Acadia intend to build the new hospital. Henry Ford already owns the land, which is adjacent to its Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital campus. The next step in the process is to seek Certificates of Need (CONs) from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"This inpatient facility will provide a safe, modern care environment for our team members, patients and families," said Robert G. Riney, President, Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Henry Ford Health System. "This is a natural extension of services we currently provide on the campus and the hospital will be built on land we already own. We look forward to expanding our operations through this progressive joint venture model to provide an essential resource in a fiscally responsible way."

Construction will begin once all regulatory approvals are met. Slated to open in late 2022, the hospital will be able to accommodate 192 beds with the potential to expand to meet future demand for inpatient services in the area. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults, seniors and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In addition to offering a full continuum of inpatient care, the hospital will also serve as a destination academic site for the training of inpatient psychiatry residents, medical students, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

"Acadia is extremely pleased to be partnering with a premier healthcare system like Henry Ford to provide these critically needed services in the Detroit area. The new hospital will make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout the region," said Acadia Healthcare CEO Debbie Osteen. "We look forward to collaborating with Henry Ford to expand the quality treatment programs in these communities."

As part of the agreement, Henry Ford will consolidate inpatient services from two of its locations: Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital and the inpatient psychiatric units at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital – Mt. Clemens. Both facilities are aging structures and no longer able to support technology upgrades including the infrastructure needed to support the expansion of virtual care. The new behavioral health hospital will also serve as a new center of excellence of comprehensive inpatient services. The partnership will look to develop innovative care delivery models to better integrate physical and mental health services.

A newly released 2020 Mental Health America Report estimates that 47 million Americans now struggle with mental health challenges, an increase of 4 million people since the 2018 report. In-line with a national spike in mental health cases in the past decade, Henry Ford has seen an upward trend in admissions and visits beginning in 2014. In addition, the rates of major depressive episodes in kids aged 12–17 increased 52 percent during the same time period. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 24 percent of Michigan's population will be 60 and older by the year 2030, an increase of 32 percent from 2012. This growth has accelerated the need for more psychiatric inpatient geriatric units in the region.

"We are dedicated to providing a safe, trusted resource for patients, families, and our team members through a progressive, modernized approach to care in an environment conducive to hope and healing," said Cathrine B. Frank, M.D., Chair, Henry Ford Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Services. "We are excited to expand access to our nationally recognized programs and services by partnering with an accredited, nationally recognized expert in behavioral health who shares our mission and values for high-quality care."

About Henry Ford Health System

Founded in 1915 by Henry Ford himself, Henry Ford Health System is a non-profit, integrated health system committed to improving people's lives through excellence in the science and art of healthcare and healing. Henry Ford Health System consists of six hospitals including Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit; Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals; Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital; Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital; Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson, MI; and Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital – an inpatient psychiatric hospital.

Henry Ford Health System also includes Henry Ford Medical Group; Henry Ford Physician Network; more than 250 outpatient facilities; Henry Ford Pharmacy; Henry Ford OptimEyes; and other healthcare services. Its not-for-profit health plan, Health Alliance Plan (HAP) provides health coverage for more than 540,000 people.

As one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, Henry Ford Health System trains more than 3,000 medical students, residents, and fellows annually in more than 50 accredited programs, and has trained nearly 40% of the state's physicians. The health system's dedication to education and research is supported by nearly $100 million in annual grants from the National Institutes of Health and other public and private foundations.

Henry Ford Health System employs more than 33,000 people, including more than 1,900 physicians, more than 6,600 nurses and 5,000 allied health professionals.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of September 30, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 582 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,300 beds in 40 states, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare and substance use services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

