Henry Golding and Eddie Huang Join Hennessy X.O on February 18 to Ring in the Year of the Ox

Hennessy's X.O OX Lunar New Year Celebration will spotlight influential icons and entrepreneurs in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community who embody the resilient drive of the ox in their pursuit of greatness.

Henry Golding, Hennessy's global ambassador, will host the event with gamer, entrepreneur, and top Internet personality AtomicMari enlisted as a special correspondent.

Filmmaker and restauranteur Eddie Huang will share his favorite Lunar New Year dish with audiences, paired with inspired Hennessy X.O and V.S.O.P Privilège cocktails demonstrated by mixologist Cari Hah.

Special performances from renowned musicians Jay Park, Dumbfoundead, Year of the Ox, and MILCK, along with a dynamic dance routine from Kinjaz, will culminate the evening's festivities.

In the spirit of resiliency, Hennessy has pledged an additional $250,000 to support small businesses impacted by the pandemic as part of the brand's Unfinished Business initiative. With over $5 million in funds already distributed, the long-term program was developed in partnership with the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), among other community organizations, to provide financial and educational resources to Asian, Black and Latinx owned small businesses.

"With our annual Lunar New Year event, Hennessy hopes to inspire a sense of optimism as we welcome new beginnings in the year ahead," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "The ox symbolizes strength, diligence and perseverance, and we invite viewers to join us in support of those struggling small businesses who continue to demonstrate these same tenets."

To commemorate the Year of the Ox globally, Hennessy has also collaborated with renowned Chinese artist Liu Wei on a Lunar New Year limited release. Featuring the abstract artwork, "SPRING," the special Hennessy Collection captures the spirit of hope and togetherness, serving as a sensorial invitation to experience the season of rebirth through a kaleidoscopic interpretation of beauty within a world of possibility. The vibrant design is now available on special editions of Hennessy X.O and V.S.O.P Privilège at select retailers nationwide.

To learn more and celebrate Lunar New Year with Hennessy, please visit HennessyLunarNewYear.com, Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.

