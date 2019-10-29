Henry Hill Oil Announces the Completion of an Additional 10 Miles of Salt Water Disposal Pipeline Connecting Gathering Systems in North Dakota's McKenzie County

WILLISTON, N.D., Oct 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Hill Oil Services, a midstream partner of the Bakken formation oil industry infrastructure, announced today the completion of another 10 miles of salt water disposal pipelines connecting various gathering systems in North Dakota's McKenzie County.

According to Henry Hill Oil's CEO Matt Lowe, "With the record production experienced by McKenzie County this year, the need for salt water transportation and disposal has greatly increased. Henry Hill Oil Services provides crucial steps in the design, construction and operation of saltwater pipelines, gathering and disposal systems creating the most cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution to this byproduct of oil and gas production."

McKenzie County's oil and gas production are setting records across the US leading to an increased need for transportation and disposal of the production byproduct - saltwater. Aside from the 10 miles of pipeline already established this year, new ongoing pipeline gathering system projects are expected to continue to 2023. Henry Hill Oil's salt water disposal solutions are designed with unique design features including our Class II salt water disposal wells with efficient gathering systems, which are managed with our state of the art SCADA software. Consistently, Henry Hill Oil reduces the cost of salt water disposal by reducing the wear on well pads and reducing the cost of transportation and disposal. Henry Hill Oil helps position our partners to handle their salt water disposal needs for the foreseeable future.

About: Henry Hill Oil's integrated water services will address your saltwater disposal needs with the highest standards in safety and service. Henry Hill's water solutions are designed with you in mind. By combining unique design features in our Class II salt water disposal wells with efficient gathering systems and managing those systems with state of art SCADA software, Henry Hill Oil can reduce the cost of salt water disposal, reduce wear on well pads, and help position our partners to handle their salt water disposal needs for the foreseeable future. For more information about Henry Hill Oil, please visit us at Henry Hill Oil Services or call us at 701-353-5450.

