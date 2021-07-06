Henry J. Sullivan, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry J. Sullivan, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine and for his role as a Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon at Rush University Medical Center.

Henry J. Sullivan

An academic medical center, Rush University Medical Center offers countless services to adults and children in the Chicago metropolitan area. By providing outstanding patient care, education, research, and community involvement, the center fulfills its mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the people and populations it serves. Renowned for its success, the center was recognized by the U.S. News & World's Report in 2019-2010 for being the number one orthopedic center in Illinois. Out of the three thousand hospitals observed in the U.S., it is one of 166 that scored high enough to be ranked nationally. Dr. Sullivan's office is located at Rush University Medical Center, Professional Office Building, 1725 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612. The office number is (312) 942-6163.

Located at several offices throughout the Chicagoland area, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Associates employs compassionate, board-certified surgeons whose expertise involves the heart, lungs, thoracic system, vascular system, and varicose veins. The surgical group's headquarters is located at 4400 W. 95th Street, Suite 308, Oakland, IL 60453. They can be reached at (708) 346-4040.

Dr. Sullivan is renowned for being an expert cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon who is caring and dedicated to delivering excellent service. His areas of expertise include coronary artery surgery, valvular heart surgery, heart transplantation, left ventricular assist devices, and total artificial heart. His clinical interest includes aortic stenosis, congestive heart failure, and ventricular assist devices. A heart valve specialist, he has forty-five years of experience in the medical field. Aside from his vast experience and personal characteristics, patients have raved about how he takes his time to answer their questions thoroughly.

In light of educational accomplishments, Dr. Sullivan earned a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago. For post-education training, he completed an internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and residencies at Rush Presbyterian Saint Luke's Hospital, Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, and the University of Chicago Wyler Children's Hospital. Subsequently, he became board certified in surgery and thoracic surgery.

Dr. Sullivan's philosophy is that, "the practice of medicine centers upon the compassionate care of people who are ill. Our patients are at one of the most vulnerable times in their lives." He wishes to encourage young people who are contemplating a cardiac surgery career to proceed, "with enthusiasm and commitment" because it is an opportunity to make major contributions in peoples' lives. Although he has amassed years of experience and education, he attributes his success to working with excellent people and being in the right place at the right time.

Dr. Sullivan dedicates this recognition to his wife Sarah A. Johnson, MD, who is an interventional cardiologist. He also recognizes mentor Roque Pitarre, MD, who inspired him and was a major force in coronary artery bypass surgery development in the U.S.

For more information, please e-mail Dr. Sullivan at [email protected] or visit https://doctors.rush.edu

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

