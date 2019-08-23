Henry Repeating Arms Announces "The Henry 180" NASCAR Xfinity Race at Road America

ELKHART, Wis., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms and Road America have reached an agreement naming Henry Repeating Arms as the title sponsor of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the world-renowned 4-mile, 14-turn road course. The Henry 180, scheduled for August 8, 2020, takes place less than 300 miles away from Henry Repeating Arms' 138,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Rice Lake, WI.

The Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity race will take place at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI on August 8, 2020.

"We're fortunate to have such a unique track in our home state of Wisconsin. The drivers love it, the track is beautiful, and the racing is always exciting," says Anthony Imperato, President and Owner of Henry Repeating Arms. He continues, "The Henry 180 is going to be a very special race on the NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar in 2020 and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Road America and Stewart-Haas Racing."

During the press conference at Road America, Henry Repeating Arms explained their current partnership with Stewart-Haas racing extending to the Henry 180. Cole Custer will be driving the No. 00 Henry Ford Mustang during the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America on August 24, 2019.

"We have used Haas Automation CNC machines for years to manufacture our lever action rifles and shotguns," says Andy Wickstrom, Vice President and General Manager of Henry Repeating Arms. "We share a 'Made in America' DNA so the partnership is a great fit with our company, and we are proud to continue working with them at the Henry 180," Wickstrom concluded.

Both the pole qualifying winner and the race winner of the Henry 180 will receive custom lever action rifles manufactured by Henry Repeating Arms.

Henry rifles and shotguns can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. Most Henry dealers will offer a discount from the MSRP. For additional information about the company and its products visit henryusa.com.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

About Road America:

Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world's best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com. Follow Road America at www.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization fields four entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Aric Almirola, the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Daniel Suárez. The team also competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with two fulltime entries – the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Cole Custer and the No. 98 Ford Mustang for Chase Briscoe. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.

