Henry Repeating Arms Donates 65 Custom Rifles To Assist 3-Year-Old Michigan Girl's Leukemia Battle

RICE LAKE, Wis., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Henry Repeating Arms' charitable "Guns For Great Causes" banner, company President and owner Anthony Imperato is donating a series of 65 custom "Prayers For Preslie" edition rifles to raise funds for the family of a 3-year-old Michigan girl battling leukemia. The rifles are available for purchase directly through Henry's website except for the first and last in the series, which are up for auction on Gunbroker.com. All of the proceeds collected from the "Prayers For Preslie" rifles will be presented to the Mantsch family of Iron River, Michigan.

3-year-old Preslie Mantsch of Iron River, MI was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2020. Henry Repeating Arms' donation of 65 “Prayers For Preslie” rifles are expected to raise over $40,000 for the Mantsch family of Iron River, MI to assist with medical costs.

In April of this year, amidst a worldwide pandemic, Preslie Mantsch was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The news was delivered over the phone to her father, Thomas Mantsch, who was waiting in the Milwaukee Children's Hospital parking lot, unable to be in the same room as his daughter and Preslie's mother due to COVID-19 restrictions. Thomas is a frontline healthcare worker and first responder in his town's ambulance and fire department. Preslie is currently undergoing treatment in Milwaukee, four and a half hours away from home, four to five days a week, and she still has two years of treatment left.

Thomas says of his daughter, "Preslie is a magical, kind-hearted, wonderful, smart, and caring little girl. She has a fighting spirit, and I am praying that she beats this." He continues, "It is nerve-wracking to be working so close to the coronavirus frontlines with a daughter that is immunocompromised because of her chemo. We're taking every precaution to keep her safe, but it's hard."

The "Prayers For Preslie" Edition Golden Boy Silver rifle, chambered in .22 S/L/LR, features a nickel-plated receiver cover, buttplate, and barrel band with a deeply blued steel octagon barrel. The genuine American walnut buttstock is engraved with an orange leukemia awareness ribbon in the middle of stylized butterfly wings, symbolizing hope and Preslie's endurance. Above the butterfly are the words, "Prayers For Preslie," in matching bright orange. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut, donated the engraving work and hand-painted details. Each rifle in the series is marked with a unique serial number ranging from "PRESLIE01" to "PRESLIE65."

Henry President and owner, Anthony Imperato, says, "It is heart-wrenching to think of what children like Preslie and their families have to go through when they get a diagnosis as serious as leukemia." Imperato continues, "We get so personally invested into each of our Guns For Great Causes benefits as soon as we see the first photo of the kid's smile, and we hope this goes a long way to helping the Mantsch family in these most challenging of times."

To learn more about the "Prayers For Preslie" Edition or to make a purchase, visit www.henryusa.com/prayersforpreslie. The auction for serial number "PRESLIE01" is available on Gunbroker.com, item #880628196. The last rifle in the series, "PRESLIE65," is also listed on Gunbroker.com, item #880628718. Both auctions end on October 20, 2020.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

