Henry Repeating Arms Gears Up For The Henry 180 At Road America

RICE LAKE, Wis., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a racing season plagued by delays and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR recently announced a fourth installment in a return to racing, which keeps the Henry 180 on track to see the green flag drop on Saturday, August 8th with full trackside fan attendance.

Henry Repeating Arms continues its partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and takes over Chase Briscoe's No. 98 Ford Mustang with a new look for the Henry 180. The No. 1 race starter and the race winner will receive custom Henry lever-action rifles with the Henry 180 logo engraved and hand-painted on the buttstocks.

As the title sponsor of the 2020 Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI, Henry Repeating Arms is continuing its partnership with the championship-winning Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) team as the primary sponsor of the No. 98 Ford Mustang driven by Chase Briscoe. The current points leader of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chase Briscoe will be driving a new Henry Repeating Arms livery around the notoriously difficult 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course that is located just a few hours away from Henry's manufacturing facility in Rice Lake, WI.

Drivers will have their sights set on a custom Henry 180 Edition Golden Boy .22 lever-action rifle to be awarded to the No. 1 starter, and a Henry 180 Edition Big Boy .44 Magnum lever-action rifle for Saturday's race winner. Only two of each rifle were made, and fans attending the race will be able to enter a drawing at Henry Repeating Arms' display trailer where a grand prize and runner-up winner will win the rifles not destined for Victory Lane.

Henry Repeating Arms President and Owner, Anthony Imperato says, "Everyone has had a tough year so far as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we're chomping at the bit to get back to Road America with the fans and make a lot of noise at the Henry 180." Imperato continues, "The great state of Wisconsin is home to both Road America and our largest manufacturing facility in Rice Lake, so we're looking forward to getting our employees out to the track and cheering on Briscoe who has had an incredible season so far."

To give thanks to those who serve their communities and country, Henry Repeating Arms is offering free general admission to race day for the first 360 military veterans, medical workers, and first responders that pre-register through Henry's website at www.HenryUSA.com/thankyou. This promotion is open to all military veterans, and all first responders, doctors and nurses in Wisconsin who are directly involved in the response, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19.

The Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be televised live from Road America at 12:00 PM ET on NBC Sports (NBCSN), Saturday, August 8th.

Henry firearms can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 80 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing/, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.

About Road America:

Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world's best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com. Follow Road America at www.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms