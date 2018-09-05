Henry Schein Helps More Than 5,000 Students Around The World Return To The Classroom Through 21st Annual 'Back To School' Program

Children who participate in "Back to School" also take home books and hygiene products donated by Henry Schein, and at many Company locations, first-day-of-school outfits purchased by Team Schein Members. The "Back to School" program is a flagship initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company's global corporate social responsibility program.

"The 'Back to School' program has long been a Team Schein favorite because it allows Team Schein Members to get involved in our community and help set these amazing kids on the path to self-confidence and academic achievement from the minute they step in the classroom," said Gerry Benjamin, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Henry Schein. "It has been wonderful to watch so many participating children grow and achieve, and the joy on their faces only reinforces our commitment to giving back."

The Company recently hosted a "Back to School" event for more than 500 children and their families at its worldwide headquarters in Melville, N.Y. In addition to new clothes and school supplies, the children also enjoyed dinner, games, music, crafts, dress-up stations, and other fun activities. A video from the event can be viewed here.

The company partnered with 10 local social service organizations to pre-identify the participating children and their families: Bethany House; Espoir Youth Program, Inc.; Family and Children's Association; Family Service League; Hispanic Counseling Center; Madonna Heights; Nassau County Department of Social Services; The Raymar Children's Fund; WellLife Network; and YES Community Counseling Center.

"The 'Back to School' program is a big financial help for many of the families we work with, but more importantly, it provides students with the tools they need to meet the challenges of a new school year," said Theresa Sparrow-Gill, Director of Residential Services at Bethany House. "Every child deserves the opportunity to return to school confident in the knowledge that they have the tools to succeed. We are so thankful to have a partner in Henry Schein who understands that, and we thank Team Schein for its commitment to helping families in need."

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq : HSIC ) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

