Henry Spieker Joins HKA as Partner

PHILADELPHIA and SEATTLE, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, one of the world's leading providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries, announced today that Henry J. Spieker has joined the firm as Partner. He will be based out of HKA's Seattle, Washington office.

Spieker has 32 years of experience in construction claims and as an expert witness, with the past 27 years in the Seattle and Pacific Northwest market. He has provided expert testimony on over 35 occasions on subjects such as construction management, scheduling and delay analysis, cost impact and disruption analysis, labor productivity, calculation of damages and contract termination. He has also provided project level advice and support to assist clients recognize and resolve potential claim issues, analyze schedule issues and to mitigate and avoid disputes. Spieker's domestic and international project experience includes residential, schools and university buildings, hotels and casinos, high-rise, commercial, performing arts venues, highway, bridge, transit, underground utilities, prisons, airport, power plants (solar energy, coal-fired, geothermal and hydroelectric), water and wastewater treatment facilities, industrial and heavy civil work.

Spieker earned his BS in Construction Management from Bowling Green State University. Prior to joining HKA, Spieker was a Vice President with McMillen Jacobs Associates.

"Henry is a well-respected expert in construction damages, delay, productivity, claims litigation and management," said Frank Giunta, President and Partner of HKA's America's Region. "He will be a tremendous addition to our Americas claims team," he added.

