Henry's Palm Beach, the Island's Newest Destination for Timeless American Cuisine

Named after resort founder and Florida visionary, Henry Morrison Flagler, Henry's approachable concept complements its inviting menu of American favorites. Specialties range from raw bar and "handhelds" (sandwiches), to USDA-Prime beef and fresh fish. Daily specials include classics such as chicken pot pie, beef Wellington and fresh pastas. Among its signature dishes: Pigs in a Pretzel Dough Blanket served with a warm pilsner cheese fondue; a Tavern Twin Patty Burger topped with craft cheddar and a house sauce; Butter Crumb Dover Sole accompanied by a side of creamy rice grits and tartar sauce; and a Smoked Salmon Pizze, available during weekend brunch, prepared with tomato, Bermuda onion, lemon and a dill crème fraîche. "The food is familiar, with something unexpected about every dish," said The Breakers' Executive Chef - Restaurants, Anthony Sicignano.

In addition, guests can savor traditional and eclectic cocktails, such as Cucumber Blush with Tito's Vodka, prosecco, cucumber and mint simple; Hurricane, featuring light and dark aged Caribbean rum, Chinola, fresh orange and lime, agave and grenadine; and Negroni, made with Nolet's Gin, Campari and Carpano Antica Vermouth. A local, artisanal beer selection, wine flights and an expertly curated wine list, courtesy of The Breakers' award-winning master sommeliers - Virginia Philip (The Breakers' Wine Director) and Juan Gomez – are also available. Equally tempting are Henry's "Prohibition" non-alcoholic beverages, blending a variety of fresh fruit and mixers.

For Henry's 4,200 sq. ft. interior, The Breakers enlisted longtime collaborator and celebrated hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany, working as design consultant to Dailey Janssen Architects, to create an inviting, casually elegant setting with a lively Palm Beach energy. The playful design and fresh color palette create an open, dynamic atmosphere throughout the restaurant. Guests feel warmly welcomed upon arrival, where a prominent central bar, situated on a base of colored mosaic limestone, is the commanding focal point. The Bar features walnut and metal detailing, plum and gold leather barstools and dropdown bronze shelving. Tiled, end-grain wood floors anchor the entire room, while table and banquette seating in shades of plum, chartreuse and gold, provide a rich pop of color. Overhead, shaded bronze chandeliers and oversized sconces illuminate the restaurant and its large-scale, coffered ceiling with a warm, radiant glow. A series of arched, floor-to-ceiling windows, alternating with sophisticated, textured wall coverings, encircle the restaurant, infusing abundant natural light throughout the restaurant and semi-private dining area.

With the original opening delayed from March to June, The Breakers' food & beverage team adeptly reevaluated the restaurant's operational strategy in order swiftly adapt to the new realities of today's dining environment. "We were in a unique position to evolve Henry's operations, layout and menus prior to opening our doors," said Nick Velardo, Vice President Food and Beverage - Restaurants at The Breakers. "As the health and safety of our team, guests and community are our highest priority, we have implemented Health & Safety Precautions that allow us to provide a safe and satisfying dining experience at the onset," he continued.

Located at 229 Royal Poinciana Way, Henry's Palm Beach is The Breakers' 10th restaurant and second off-site venture on the island, along with the highly-popular Echo (230A Sunrise Ave.), which features the distinctive cuisines of Asia. Henry's will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 PM – 10 PM (closed on Tuesday), on Friday from 5 PM – 11 PM, on Saturday from 11 AM – 11 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM - 10 PM; weekend brunch will be available 11 AM – 3 PM. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at henryspalmbeach.com or by calling (561) 206-1896.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Recognized as one of America's most iconic resorts, The Breakers is an Italian Renaissance-style hotel situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida. Founded in 1896 by magnate Henry M. Flagler, and still in the hands of his heirs today, this legendary destination continues to thrive as an independent property. Each year, a reinvestment of more than $30 million in capital improvements and ongoing revitalization, balances preservation and modernization.

The Breakers features 538 guest rooms and suites, including the ultra-luxury Flagler Club, a boutique hotel nestled atop of the resort. The property offers ten restaurants ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated and a world-class private beach club with four pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 poolside bungalows and a variety of on-site watersports. Additional amenities include: two championship golf courses, 10 Har-Tru tennis courts, a Forbes Five-Star spa, an indoor-outdoor oceanfront fitness center, 12 signature on-site boutiques, and a Family Entertainment Center with an extensive program of activities for children. Along with being recognized as a AAA Five Diamond property, The Breakers has earned numerous accolades for its social impact on the environment, the community and team member well-being. For reservations or more information, contact the resort at 888-BREAKERS (273-2537) or visit thebreakers.com.

