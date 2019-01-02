Hensel Phelps Announces Retirement of CEO Jeff Wenaas and Appointment of Michael Choutka as Chief Executive Officer

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Jeff for his leadership over his successful 35-year career with Hensel Phelps," said Mr. Choutka. "Under Jeff's leadership, Hensel Phelps has grown into the successful company it is today and I look forward to building upon his achievements. We are deeply grateful to Jeff for his innumerable contributions to Hensel Phelps and for positioning the company to continue to plan, build, and manage into the future."

"At Hensel Phelps, our people are our greatest assets," commented Jeff Wenaas, outgoing CEO of Hensel Phelps. "I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I am confident that under Mike's leadership we will continue to serve our clients, grow the company and continue to honor the 80 plus years of history of Hensel Phelps."

Mike Choutka most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Hensel Phelps. Mike began his career with Hensel Phelps, rising through the ranks from Field Engineer, Office Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Manager, Operations Manager, District Manager / Vice President, and Executive Vice President before being appointed President and Chief Operating Officer.

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps has built their company on four pillars: people, process, partnership and technology. This Hensel Phelps Way brings clients' vision to life with a comprehensive approach that begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. For more information on the Hensel Phelps Way visit www.henselphelps.com

