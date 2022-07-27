Heparin Market Size to Grow by USD 2.29 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the heparin market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Scope

The heparin market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders is driving the growth of the heparin market. Some of the common coagulation disorders include Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies. The increasing prevalence of these coagulation disorders needs continuous monitoring for further medical interventions. Furthermore, physicians recommend coagulation tests during major surgeries.

The side effects of heparin will challenge the growth of the heparin market. Bleeding is the main side effect of heparin. Other adverse effects include heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, heparin-associated osteoporosis, skin reactions, eosinophilia, and allergic reactions. Among these, heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and osteoporosis are the most common. Hence, the use of heparin is decreasing due to its side effects. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the side effects of heparin will hamper the growth of the global heparin market.

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Low-molecular-weight Heparin: The low-molecular-weight heparin segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of low-molecular-weight heparin products is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to their advantages and efficacy and wide availability.



Others

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 37% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of obesity and smoking and the high consumption of alcohol will drive the growth of the heparin market in the region during the forecast period. The UK, Germany , and France are the key countries for the heparin market in Europe . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of other regions.

: will account for 37% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of obesity and smoking and the high consumption of alcohol will drive the growth of the heparin market in the region during the forecast period. The UK, , and are the key countries for the heparin market in . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of other regions.

North America



Asia



ROW

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heparin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the heparin market vendors

Related Reports

Venous Blood Collection Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heparin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Low-molecular-weight heparin

Exhibit 18: Low-molecular-weight heparin - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Route of administration

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Route of administration - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Route of administration

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Route of administration

6.3 Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Subcutaneous injection - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Intravenous/infusion - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Route of administration

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Route of administration

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 51: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 53: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 61: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 62: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 65: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key news



Exhibit 68: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus

11.8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA

Exhibit 70: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Overview



Exhibit 71: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Segment focus

11.9 Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 77: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 82: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sanofi SA.- Key news



Exhibit 85: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

11.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 87: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Viatris Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio