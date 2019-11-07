Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Report 2019: Total Prevalent Case in the 7MM were Approx 525,000 in 2017 - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hepatic Encephalopathy - Epidemiology Forecast-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hepatic Encephalopathy - Epidemiology Forecast-2028' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology trends of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Hepatic Encephalopathy report gives a thorough understanding of the Hepatic Encephalopathy by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends.

As per the National Organization of Rare Disorders, Hepatic encephalopathy is a brain disorder that develops in some individuals with liver disease. It is a complex disorder that encompasses a spectrum or continuum of disease that ranges from a subtle condition with no outward signs or symptoms to a severe form that can cause serious, life-threatening complications.

It is manifested by the broad spectrum of neuropsychiatric disturbances such as defects in cognitive, emotional, behavioral, psychomotor, and locomotive functions. This condition is characterized by personality changes, intellectual impairment, and a depressed level of consciousness.

The severity of HE is judged according to symptoms. The most commonly used staging scale of Hepatic Encephalopathy is called the West Haven Grading System. The clinically apparent forms of HE are generally described as overt HE. Overt HE can be further classified into grade II, III or IV HE based on the clinical features as originally outlined in the West Haven criteria.

As mentioned above, grade I is difficult to generalize across sites, since it requires a knowledge of the patients. . In the mild stage of HE, called minimal HE (MHE) or covert HE (CHE), a person's ability to carry out daily tasks (working, driving, and sleeping) is affected and as a result, leads to poor quality of life.

Hepatic Encephalopathy - Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in 7MM, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy, and Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy) scenario of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.

The research estimations suggests that the majority of cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy are males as compared to female. There was a total of around 217,320 male and approximately 81,600 female diagnosed cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in 2017 in the United States.

The total prevalent cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) in the 7MM was found to be approximately 525,900 in 2017.

Among 7MM, United States has the highest prevalent population of hepatic encephalopathy with about 298,950 cases in 2017. In 2017 among EU-5 countries, Germany has the highest number of prevalent cases with approximately 28,150, followed by France with approximately 22,800 cases and the United Kingdom with about 22,450 cases. While, Spain has the least number of prevalent cases with approximately 15,830.

In 2017, the prevalent population of Hepatic encephalopathy in Japan was found to be approximately 116,890.

Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) is part of a spectrum of neurocognitive changes in cirrhosis. HE is divided into two broad categories based on severity, Covert Hepatic Encephalopathy (CHE) and Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE). CHE has a significant impact on a patient's quality of life, driving performances, and has recently been associated with increased hospitalizations and death. Likewise, OHE is associated with increased rates of hospitalizations and mortality, and poor quality of life. There were total approximately 126,250 CHE and around 84,180 OHE cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in 2017 in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) in 2028

3. Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Hepatic Encephalopathy

3.3. Symptoms of Hepatic Encephalopathy

3.4. Cause and risk factors of Hepatic Encephalopathy

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Pathogenesis of Hepatic Encephalopathy

3.7. Diagnosis

3.8. The differential diagnosis for Hepatic Encephalopathy

3.9. Hepatic encephalopathy 2018: A clinical practice guideline by the Italian Association for the Study of the Liver (AISF)

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Methodology

4.3. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Hepatic Encephalopathy

4.4. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Hepatic Encephalopathy

5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Hepatic Encephalopathy

5.1. United States Epidemiology

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Total Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States

5.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States

5.1.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States

5.1.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States

5.1.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the United States

5.2. EU5 Epidemiology

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. United Kingdom

6. Japan Epidemiology

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Total Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in Japan

6.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in Japan

6.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in Japan

6.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in Japan

6.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy in Japan

7. Appendix

