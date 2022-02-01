Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.5% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market was valued at US$ 47.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. The global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market is being driven by increasing public understanding about the need of early hepatitis E virus (HEV) diagnosis. The existence of IgG titers in the test sample shows that the person has been infected with hepatitis E virus before. As per the WHO, there are over 20.1 million incidences of infection worldwide, with over 3.3 million of them being symptomatic, resulting in over 70,000 fatalities and 3,000 stillbirths.

Research institutes and diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow significantly in the market for hepatitis E diagnostic tests. Research is being conducted on the severe sequelae of hepatitis E, and the way of transmission of different genotypes of hepatitis E, all of which contribute to the increasing revenue share of research institutes in the global hepatitis e diagnostic tests market.

Companies in the hepatitis E diagnostic tests market are centering their efforts on developing newer devices with improved technology that will allow doctors to conduct anti-HEV serological tests in a single-test format to identify the pathology correctly and rapidly (40 minutes). This is likely to assist companies in strengthening their position in the marketplace.

Key Findings of Market Report

Several prominent firms are collaborating and acquiring new market entrants with innovative products. This combination of significant players' technical experience and innovative product materials or techniques from new players has resulted in the introduction of new products with increased functionalities in the forthcoming years.

Due to its use as the principal test for the diagnosis of hepatitis E infections, ELISA HEV IgM test kits are predicted to be the most popular test type segment in the global market

Hepatitis E is known to produce a serious illness that leads to fulminant hepatitis and mortality. The mortality rate among pregnant women is estimated to be between 15% and 20%. This high risk of death among pregnant women has led to a significant rise in hepatitis E screening among pregnant women, resulting in an increase in diagnostic laboratory revenue.

The market for hepatitis E diagnostic tests in Latin America is predicted to increase gradually, owing to the disease's hyper-endemicity in some areas and rising tourism, which is causing individuals to migrate from hyper-endemic and endemic areas to non-endemic areas

is predicted to increase gradually, owing to the disease's hyper-endemicity in some areas and rising tourism, which is causing individuals to migrate from hyper-endemic and endemic areas to non-endemic areas Pork consumption is very high in Europe , indicating that the illness is transmitted through a zoonotic route, as pigs are the principal carriers of HEV

Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market: Growth Drivers

In the market for hepatitis E diagnostic testing, research centers are projected to observe considerable development. The rising sero-prevalence of hepatitis E, which was earlier considered a silent disease, has prompted further research into the disease's transmission mechanisms, resulting in the expansion of research institutions.

The RT-PCR segment is considered a direct test for diagnosing acute hepatitis E infections and is expected to account for a large share of the global market. Furthermore, as it is based on the identification of HEV-RNA in plasma, human blood, or faeces samples, the RT-PCR test is the confirmatory test for the diagnosis of acute HEV infections.

Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Fortress Diagnostics Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co.

Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l

Diagnostics GmbH

Mikrogen GmBH

Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market: Segmentation

Test Type

ELISA HEV IgM Test kits

ELISA HEV IgG Test Kits

RT-PCR Test Kits

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Point of Care

SOURCE Transparency Market Research