Hepsiburada Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ("Hepsiburada"), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,740,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 56,740,000 Class B ordinary shares (41,670,000 offered by Hepsiburada and 15,070,000 offered by a selling shareholder) at a price to the public of $12.00 per ADS.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "HEPS" on July 1, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8,511,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as the bookrunning managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

