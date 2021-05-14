Her Campus Celebrated The Class Of 2021 With Their 2nd Annual Virtual Mega Graduation "To The Future" Featuring Katie Couric, Diane Von Furstenberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Brie And Nikki Bella, Attorney General Letitia James, Sanya Richards-Ross, Tan France, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Gretchen Carlson And A Solo Performance From Dear Evan Hansen

BOSTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Her Campus , the number one media brand for college women with over 400 campus chapters, presented its second annual virtual mega graduation "To The Future" with a star-studded lineup of today's most inspiring entertainers, musicians, politicians and entrepreneurs, who celebrated and commemorated the Class of 2021. The ceremony included speeches and performances from Class of 2021 graduates themselves, selected by application. The event was broadcast digitally on CheersToTheFuture.com . Hundreds of thousands of student graduates from over thousands of schools across the country tuned in.

Notable talent included Bebe Rexha, Diane von Furstenberg, Katie Couric, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Brie and Nikki Bella, Tan France, Frankie Jonas, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Ariel Winter, Nevaeh Jolie, Attorney General Letitia James, Sanya Richards-Ross, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Gretchen Carlson, Dara Treseder, and more.

Additional participants included Alison Malmon (Executive Director and Founder, Active Minds), Alyssa Carson (Aspiring Astronaut), Amanda LaCount (Professional Dancer & Body Positive Influencer), Amber Stevens West (Actress), Andrew Gelwicks (Celebrity Stylist), Antonia Gentry (Actress), Bailee Madison (Actress/Producer/Singer), Bayadir Mohamed-Osman (Poet, Author, Employment Trainer for young adults with Neurodiversity), Birdy (Artist/Musician), Chelsea Cutler (Singer, Songwriter and Producer), Ellie Goldstein (Model), Illumitati aka Tati Bruening (Photographer/Influencer), Jeni Britton Bauer (Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Jeni's Ice Cream), Jocelyne & Monique Lamoureux (Olympic Gold Medalists), Julia Michaels (Artist/Songwriter), Congressmember Judy Chu, Kaitlin Reagan & Francesco LoPresti (Social Media Stars), Kasie Hunt (NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent and host of MSNBC's "Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt"), Kennedy Murray (Social Content Creator/Influencer), Kyla Pratt (Actress - FOX's 'Call Me Kat' & Disney+ 'Proud Family: Louder And Prouder'), Rep. Lauren Underwood, Mabel (Artist/Musician), Maddie & Tae (UMG Nashville Recording Artists), Madeleine Arthur (Actor), Mae Muller (Artist), Maya Penn (Environmental Activist, Animator & Eco-Designer), Mickey Guyton (UMG Nashville Recording Artist), Mimoza (Singer & Songwriter), Nadya Okamoto (Co-founder and CEO, ItsAugust), NaeNaeTwins (Influencers), Nathan Chen (US Figure Skater), Nevaeh Jolie (Artist & Songwriter), Pamela Brown (CNN Anchor & Senior Washington Correspondent), Phaidra Knight (Athlete/Entrepreneur), Priscilla Ono (Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist), Remi Bader (Curve Model and Content Creator), Rod Thill (Corporate Millennial/Content Creator), Savannah Sellers (NBC News and MSNBC Correspondent; co-host of Morning News NOW and NBC News' Stay Tuned), Sofia Carson (Actress, Singer, Songwriter), Terrell Hines (Artist), TJ Lavin (Athlete/Host).

Musical performances were by Aint Afraid who sang "Rover and Benz", almost monday who sang "Live Forever", CAL who sang his new hit "In The Water" with Quinn XCII, Citizen Queen who sang "Call Me Queen", Sam Primack who sang a solo performance of "Waving Through A Window" from Dear Evan Hansen, ella jane who sang "The City", MICHELLE who sang "Unbound" and Priscilla Block who sang "Just Not Over You."

"We were so thrilled to celebrate the class of 2021 with the pomp and circumstance they deserved. As the country begins to open up slowly, many students were left without the opportunity to properly cap this moment in their collegiate careers and we wanted to send them off in a big and special way," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus Media, along with Annie Wang, co-founder, Chief Product Officer & Creative Director, and Windsor Hanger Western, co-founder, President & Publisher and the co-hosts of the event.

Graduation 2021: To the Future was put on in partnership with Active Minds, the nation's leading nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults, in recognition of the toll the pandemic has taken on college students' mental health, and coinciding with May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Event sponsors also include Bumble, Lulus who is hosting a shopping giveaway for students on TikTok, Pocket by Mozilla who is sponsored a writing contest for students, Nair, Minted, Sally Hansen, Hallmark and First Aid Beauty.

The event also included 14 student speakers and performances by:

Ainae Nielsen ( Howard University and contestant from this season of The Voice )

( and contestant from this season of ) Aiyana Ishmael ( Florida A&M University )

( ) Chareese Vandyke ( Salisbury University )

( ) Denise Rosete (ise) ( University of California - Irvine )

( ) Kaitlin Chau ( San Diego State University )

( ) Karla Maiden-Vazquez ( University of Tampa )

( ) Maria Infante (The University of Illinois at Chicago )

(The ) Mollie Guerrero ( University of Central Florida )

( ) Nhu Do ( Duke University )

( ) Nikki Kearney ( Boston College )

( ) Olivia Lombardo (Staten Island Academy High School)

(Staten Island Academy High School) Priyanka Moorjani (PM) (King's College London & University of Lincoln with the Guardian)

(King's College London & University of with the Guardian) Shriya Boppana ( Carnegie Mellon University )

( ) Tamera Carter ( Ohio University

